Erik ten Hag to extend the deal of Man Utd star despite being happy to sell him next summer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to extend the contract of Victor Lindelof to protect his transfer value ahead of a potential sale at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag’s preferred centre-back combination is Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, but with Martinez facing up to three months on the sidelines, Lindelof could play a big role this term.

His current deal is set to expire in June 2024, but they do have an option to extend it by a further year. It now seems that they are planning to trigger that option.

Due to Martinez’s injury, Ten Hag has been forced to rely on his backup centre-back options.

Harry Maguire, who was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford throughout the summer, has made three Premier League appearances so far this term. Jonny Evans, on the other hand, has also played three league matches this season.

Lindelof is ahead of the duo in the pecking order, though. He has featured seven times in the Premier League so far. He started Man Utd’s most recent game against Brentford on Saturday.

Despite this, everything suggests that Ten Hag is happy to part ways with Lindelof at the end of the current campaign.

Man Utd plan to extend Lindelof’s deal

According to the Daily Star, Man Utd are planning to trigger the one-year extension clause in Lindelof’s deal.

The report claims that the Red Devils believe this will increase Lindelof’s transfer value to around £15m. Of course, it will also prevent them from leaving on a free transfer.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Juventus are interested in signing the Swedish centre-back, but it’s unlikely that he will be going anywhere in January. They may make a bid for him next summer, however.

