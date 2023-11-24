Erik ten Hag warns Man Utd players to meet fire with fire ahead of clash with ‘mad’ Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows Everton’s players and fans will be “mad” about the 10-point penalty imposed on the club and has challenged his team to meet fire with fire on Sunday.

United make the short trip to Goodison Park this weekend to face a Toffees team fuelled by a sense of injustice after an independent commission imposed the sanction on the club a week ago for a breach of Premier League profitability and sustainability rules.

For the Red Devils, it is the first of three challenging away games in the space of six days.

On Wednesday they travel to Turkey to face Galatasaray knowing a defeat will end their hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16, before a trip to take on Newcastle a week on Saturday.

Ten Hag is expecting Goodison Park to be a bearpit on Sunday but is determined his players will not be outmuscled.

“It’s always about us, I can see the opposition and I can see they are mad, but then finally it’s about us,” he said at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“If they are mad and that’s their fuel, we have to match those standards. When we match the standards we have a very good chance to win the game.”

DON’T MISS: The eight Manchester United players who are out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

United injuries issues starting to ease

The Red Devils head into the game in good Premier League form, having won four out of their last five matches, and Ten Hag admits he has seen improvements coming steadily.

Indeed, the Dutchman added: “We have seen a turning point. We have built on certain foundations.

“We are looking forward with confidence. There are no easy games for anyone – every team will drop points. Of the last five [Premier League] games, we have won four and that gives us confidence.”

As for team news ahead of the game, United are boosted by the return of England international Luke Shaw from a thigh strain which has sidelined him since August.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana has overcome a knock suffered on international duty with Cameroon, but a decision will be taken on Saturday about whether Rasmus Hojlund can feature.

The Dane suffered a muscle strain in the second half of the win over Luton just before the November international break.

READ MORE: Ratcliffe gunning for Liverpool hero who’ll make Man Utd a dominant force again