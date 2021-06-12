The Danish FA has revealed that Christian Eriksen is awake after being taken to hospital following his collapse during the Euro 2020 clash between Denmark and Finland.

The clash was suspended after being halted before half-time after the 29-year-old Inter Milan player fell to the ground. Referee Anthony Taylor immediately called for medical support and Eriksen received treatment on the field.

The incident happened as a throw-in was played towards him near the end of the first half.

His distressed team-mates surrounded him and the shocked supporters in Copenhagen were visibly upset as the player was treated.

But after receiving CPR and being taken to hospital the Danish FA tweeted: “Christian Eriksen is awake and is (set) for further examinations at Rigshospitalet (hospital).”

Both sets of fans stayed and let their feelings known about one of the most popular players in the game.

Finnish fans chanting “Christian”, Danes answering with “Eriksen” here at Parken. Even in its darkest times, this is a beautiful game.#Euro2020 #DNKFIN — Philip O’Connor (@philipoconnor) June 12, 2021

Tottenham, who Eriksen played for between 2013 and 2020 before moving to Italy, were among those to show support for the player on social media.

“All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family,” read a tweet from the London club.

A flood of other tweets followed as hopes and prayers were given the popular Dane.

Praying for you Eriksen! 🙏🏼 — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) June 12, 2021

Forza Chris, all of our thoughts are with you! 🙏 — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) June 12, 2021

The match will resume at 7.30pm BST following a request from the players.