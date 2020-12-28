A surprise LaLiga option has emerged for Christian Eriksen, but a report claims that his preferred choice is a return to England.

The Denmark international will be on the move in January after Inter Milan decided to put him up for sale.

Eriksen has struggled to adapt to life with Inter with Serie A, after signing from Tottenham last January. Indeed, he has failed to notch a single goal or assist in 13 appearances for the Italian giants this season.

That has prompted Giuseppe Marotta to place the 28-year-old on the transfer list. The Inter transfer chief was pretty brutal in his summing up of Eriksen’s time in Italy.

Arsenal have emerged as major contenders for the attacking midfielder, although that would be a potentially controversial switch.

But French giants PSG appear to have emerged as frontrunners, with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino poised to take over.

The Argentine is expected to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel in Paris and will try and bring Eriksen to Ligue 1.

The Dane enjoyed his best years playing under Pochettino in London and could reignite his career at PSG.

Real ready to make their move

However, the report on Calciomercato claims that Real Madrid are ready to swoop for the player.

The Spanish giants are looking to strengthen their squad in January and are said to have earmarked Eriksen as a potential option.

But the report adds that the player himself would prefer a return to Spurs.

It is claimed that Spurs are ready to stump up €35million (£31m) to bring Eriksen back. That would appear highly unlikely, however, given how much his stock has fallen in Italy.

One thing that is for sure though, Eriksen will be leaving Italy in January. It just dpends now on whether he will be bound for England, France or Spain.

