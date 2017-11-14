Eriksen labels Tottenham team-mate Kane as ‘the perfect striker’

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has described prolific team-mate Harry Kane as ‘the perfect striker’.

After once again overcoming his August struggles, Kane has been scoring for fun as Spurs have qualified for the Champions League knockout stage and currently sit third behind the two Manchester giants in the Premier League.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Eriksen waxed lyrical about the England man: “He’s the perfect striker, I think. He scores goals, he helps the team, he can hold the ball, he can use his head. He can do a bit of everything.

“We have a good connection. Harry knows where to run and I know how to find him, so it’s a good mix.”

Eriksen also believes that the Tottenham’s players’ fitness is key to their ability to shut down opposition and play at a high tempo, even on the bigger pitch at Wembley.

He added: “Our pre-season is always very, very tough. Of course nobody likes to run just for fun, but it means everyone is in very good shape throughout the season.

“It’s something you gain from playing games but it’s also from training at a higher level. We do that and it helps.”

As for the future, the Dane just hopes for year on year improvement under the guidance of the impressive Mauricio Pochettino.

“Our target every season is to improve on whatever we have done in the previous season,” he added. “We want to do what we did last year – just a little bit better. After that we’ll see where we end up.”