Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has admitted that he wishes he could select his own future like you can on computer game Football Manager.

The Denmark international’s future has been up in the air all summer after he said he was looking for a fresh challenge as he entered the final year of his contract.

However, a move to either Real Madrid or PSG failed to materialise for the 27-year-old, who could now agree a January pre-contract deal to leave for nothing next summer.

“I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can’t,” Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet while on Euro 2020 international duty.

Eriksen was well off the pace at the start of June as Tottenham were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in the Champions League final and has found himself in and out of the side at the start of this season.

When asked whether his comments over wanting a move were a mistake, bearing in mind that he will now be staying and fighting for his place at Spurs, Eriksen added: “No, it wasn’t. But it is football and you never know what happens in football. Many things always come into play.

“To me it is not difficult to clear my head. I don’t read much of what is written.

“And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it’s clear that it’s been a little more fierce this year because my contract is about to expire.

“I know a lot of people are interested in where I want to play. That’s the way it is. This is how it is in a top club if you have done well. There will always be rumours.”

