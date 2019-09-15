Christian Eriksen looks set to run down his Tottenham stay after once again reportedly turning down the club’s latest contract offer.

Reports in Spain claim that the Dane is snubbing every new Spurs contract put in front of him as his agent pushes for a move to Real Madrid next summer.

Eriksen is currently in the final year of his Spurs contract which expires in June 2020.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of Europe’s top playmakers during his six-year stay in north London, but admitted after the Champions League final loss to Liverpool that he wanted a new adventure.

According to Marca, Mauricio Pochettino asked Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to find a solution to the situation, as rumours persisted that Eriksen could move on before the European deadline shut on September 2.

However, that passed without a serious offer coming in the Dane, much to the relief of Pochettino but Eriksen remains unmoved over a new deal.

The report adds that the former Ajax man wants to join Real and hopes that he will sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

His representatives are said to have already been making calls around Europe in anticipation of the next window, with Real one of those clubs interested.

