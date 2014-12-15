Eriksen came up with an 89th-minute winner in Spurs’ 2-1 victory at Swansea on Sunday to maintain their recent fine away form and take Mauricio Pochettino’s side up to seventh in the table.

The Danish midfielder scored an even later winner at Hull last month in another 2-1 win and Spurs also scored twice in the final six minutes to overturn a 1-0 deficit at Aston Villa at the start of November.

“You see the last few games and we’re still 100 per cent ready to go at the end of the game,” Eriksen said.

“Before, we wouldn’t have been fit enough to go the whole game.

“There were periods when they had the ball and we had to play different but we had the confidence and the power to keep going for 90 minutes.

“I think everybody would rather win a little bit earlier but it does give us an extra feeling.”

Spurs have lost half of their eight league games at home but away from north London they have won four of their eight matches and lost only twice.

They have collected four points from their last two home games, beating Everton and drawing with Crystal Palace, and Eriksen believes those results will be a platform for a better record at White Hart Lane over the busy holiday programme.

“You should feel more relaxed at home but at the moment we are getting our points away,” Eriksen said.

“Luckily we played all right at home in the last two games and picked up some points. We’re getting there and I can see progress in the home games as well.

“We had to fight in the second half at Swansea, we came back and we showed our character.”

Eriksen has now scored 12 league goals in the calendar year, which is more than any other midfielder in the country when you remove penalties from the equation.

He said Spurs will be used to the congested festive fixture list after already playing eight games in the Europa League to reach the last 32 of the competition.

“It is the same number of games without the travel,” he said.

“It’s an exciting programme for us now as it’s so close (in the Premier League table), if you get a win you’re up there and if you lose you’re down there.

“At the moment we’re in between and we need to be more consistent, but we showed we are on the right way.”