Eriksen rejects fresh Tottenham contract offer – report

Christian Eriksen has reportedly rejected Tottenham’s latest offer of a new contract.

The Evening Standard claim the Denmark star is looking for a significant increase on his £30,000 a week deal to bring him into line with some of Spurs’ other stars.

Eriksen has two years to run in his current deal and he is keen to extend his contract and talks between the parties are expected to continue.

The 24-year-old is looking to be brought into the same bracket as Spurs’ top earners. Hugo Lloris earns about £80,000 a week, Erik Lamela is on £70,000 a week, Mousa Dembele collects £65,000 a week and Harry Kane, is paid around £50,000 a week.

In February the Sunday Mirror claimed Eriksen was close to putting pen to paper on a three-year contract extension until the summer of 2021 and all the signs are that the player will eventually extend his deal when the money offered by Daniel Levy is right.

Eriksen said in Febryary that he was keen to stay, despite rumoured interest from Juventus: “We’re still talking about the contract. It’s all positive. I think everyone can see I can fulfil my ambitions here.”

The report claims Eriksen’s contract is a “priority” for Tottenham chairman Levy, who is also talking to Lamela and Jan Vertonghen.