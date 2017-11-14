Eriksen reveals what life is like under Pochettino at Tottenham

Christian Eriksen has revealed what life is really like playing under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

Spurs are once again challenging for the Premier League title under the Argentine, who has transformed the club from also-rans to genuine contenders for the top prizes domestically and in Europe.

And Eriksen, who joined the club from Ajax in 2013, has reflected on the rise of Spurs under Pochettino in an interview with Sky Sports.

The Dane revealed: “A lot of things have changed. Everything, really, both on and off the pitch. Everything has been put into what we all wanted at Spurs. Everybody wanted to become a top team and that is what we have tried to do. I think we are getting closer than ever before.”

As for Pochettino’s part in that rise, Eriksen, who has missed just five Premier League games out of 125 under the Argentine, added: “He has given stability not only to me but to the whole club.

“That’s the main thing for a player. You feel comfortable, you feel aware of everything around you and you don’t think about anything other than football when you’re on the pitch. All the players have long-term contracts. They feel safe being here. It’s why you commit your future to a place like this.”

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page.

Pochettino has described Eriksen as Tottenham’s very own ‘special one’ and it would appear that the admiration is mutual.

“He gives his players a lot of confidence and he trusts to let them play,” Eriksen added. “I have played a lot of games under the manager now. He knows what I’m good for and what I’m not good for but he trusts me completely. You feel that trust and it makes you want to do everything for him.”

As for Eriksen and the club’s hopes for the future, he believes that all the players have one common goal: “We are young lads who want to develop and be even better in the future and play as many games as possible.

“Of course there is competition for places but it’s different to other clubs where you have very experienced players coming in. It’s a good young group and we all want the same thing.”