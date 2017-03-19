Eriksen: Talented Tottenham can cope with Kane absence

Christian Eriksen insists that Tottenham have more than enough talent to cover the absence of injured topscorer Harry Kane after they beat Southampton.

The Denmark international fired in a low drive from 25 yards before Dele Alli struck from the penalty spot as Spurs eased into a 2-0 half-time lead.

James Ward-Prowse pulled one back shortly after the restart and despite both sides creating several chances, the hosts managed to hold onto victory which takes them 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea in second place.

Eriksen told Sky Sports: “Everyone felt the responsibility. The players are good enough to substitute (Harry Kane’s goals) so obviously it was important for someone else to score.

“It is exactly the same, we play the same system but different players with Sonny (Son Heung-min) instead of Harry and he plays a bit more deep but he’s a terrific player and he wants the ball at his feet.

“He’s a different player and I thought we did really well but the second half was tough for us.”

Spurs team-mate Jan Vertonghen hailed his side’s good fortune as they continue to pressurise the leaders and look to cement Champions League football for next season.

He said: “I think we were lucky to be 2-0 up at half-time, (we scored) good goals but they had a few good chances too.

“Obviously Chelsea are the favourites at the moment for the title but we won’t give up until they lift the trophy and I think we are doing well and we have to aim for the highest thing possible and at this moment we are in second place, but we will push for first.

“We have good players and we are playing well and other teams are dropping points. We have to make sure that the gap is big enough for us to secure Champions League as soon as possible.”