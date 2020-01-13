Everton have tabled what has been described as an “important offer” for Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino, who is rated in the £20m bracket.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is in the market for new recruits this month and is very much turning his attention towards the Italian market.

And Monday’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport claims Everton have submitted an offer to the Nerezzurri for the 28-year-old Uruguayan, who has found game-time hard to come by under Antonio Conte this season.

The former Fiorentina man has featured just nine times so far this campaign and his possible sale is currently being mulled over by the San Siro outfit. As per the report, while Inter are not opposed to cashing-in on Vecino, it’s claimed Conte is currently against his sale due to fears he could be left short of options in a key area.

Inter are of course looking to bring in Christian Eriksen from Tottenham, with Jose Mourinho providing an honest update on his situation on Monday afternoon. But it’s believed that his arrival at the San Siro would likely to see Vecino depart for Goodison Park.

Reports on Monday claim Inter have agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Dane, with Inter and Spurs currently locked in talks over a fee for the player. As per Il Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have offered Tottenham €10m for the player now, with Spurs said to be holding out for nearer €20m for a player whose deal in north London expires in the summer.

But if Inter can reach common ground and strike a deal for Eriksen to move now, that should clear the path for Everton and Ancelotti to land their man.

Vecino, 28, joined Inter from La Viola back in summer 2017 and has played 80 times for the club, scoring 10 goals.

Ancelotti, meanwhile, has revealed that Everton are not looking to sign a replacement for Jordan Pickford.

“After January 5 we had a positive meeting and if there is a possibility to improve our squad we are going to do it,” he said.

“I have the total support of the owner, the board, and the director of football. If you want to know the names, I don’t want to mention the names but all the names that were in the papers are wrong.

“There is no (specific) area. But I read that I’m looking for a new goalkeeper. This is not true. I have a great goalkeeper that is the goalkeeper of the national team. We are not looking for a goalkeeper.”