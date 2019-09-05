Eriksen urged to sign new Tottenham deal for one major reason

Christian Eriksen has been urged to stay at Tottenham and commit his long-term future to the club, despite talk of a January move to Manchester United.

The Denmark playmaker has emerged as one of the Premier League’s top talents after moving to Spurs in an £11.5million deal from Ajax in 2013.

The 27-year-old is closing in on 300 first-team appearances for the north London club and helped them reach their first-ever Champions League final last season before suffering heartache against Liverpool in Madrid.

Eriksen admitted early last summer that he was looking for a new adventure and was strongly linked with moves to Real Madrid and PSG after talks over signing a new Spurs deal came to nothing.

Despite staying put when the European transfer window closed on Monday, that has not stopped rumours that Eriksen will either run his contract down and move on a free next summer or potentially head to Old Trafford in the new year – while Inter Milan are also said to be keen on a loan deal.

However, former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood believes the attacking midfielder should stay put.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s running his contract down for a reason, and it wouldn’t be a money-motivated reason.

“Christian Eriksen wants to leave the football club because he wants to go to a club where he thinks he can win trophies. But I believe that’s a difficult task, to find a club better than Tottenham to win trophies right now.”

