Eriksen’s agent responds to Spurs star’s Barcelona link

Christian Eriksen’s agent insists the Dane is fully focused on helping Tottenham to progress further after he was questioned about reports linking the star with Barcelona.

The former Ajax man has been in imperious form for Tottenham since the turn of the year as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look to take the Premier League title race with Chelsea down to the wire.

With Barcelona likely to make wholesale changes this summer, Eriksen’s name has been mentioned as a possible target for the Spanish giants, but agent Martin Schoots has played down the link.

“I prefer not to comment on what the newspapers write about the future. The only thing Christian wants to do is focus on playing his matches,” he told Danish newspaper BT.

“We let the rumours be rumoured, even now, when Christian’s merits as a player who sets up a goal are better than anyone else, and now he scores also very important goals.

“Christian just wants to be important for the team, it is the only thing that matters to him.”

Eriksen signed a new four-year deal with Tottenham back in September, committing him to the club until 2020.

The player was linked with moves to both Manchester United and PSG last summer.