Eriksson: England still needs Rooney at the 2018 World Cup

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes Wayne Rooney should still be going to the 2018 World Cup in Russia as his country needs him.

The 31-year-old England record goalscorer has called time on an international career which has seen him net 53 times in 119 appearances.

Eriksson, who managed Rooney between 2001 and 2006 when he was England boss, thinks it is wrong the Everton striker will no longer be available to current England manager Gareth Southgate.

“I think it’s a pity. I think he still can play in the national team. It’s a pity he will miss the next World Cup for England,” Eriksson told Sky Sports News.

“If I was the manager I would try to convince him to delay it (his international retirement) until after the World Cup. Knowing Rooney, if he decides something I think he will stick to that.”

Eriksson said he felt criticism of Rooney for not delivering in major tournaments was not justified.

He added: “You don’t score that amount of goals if you are not a top-class football player.

“I hope he will change his mind to come back for the World Cup. I think England still needs him.”

Rooney’s retirement from international football marks the end of an era, according to Football Association chairman Greg Clarke.

The Everton striker will not be part of Southgate’s plans to face Malta and Slovakia in World Cup qualifiers next month, with the England manager set to pay his own tribute on Thursday when he names his squad to play those two fixtures.

Clarke said: “Today marks the end of an era in international football.

“Wayne Rooney is an icon of his generation and an undoubted legend of the game.

“As his country’s all-time leading goalscorer and most-capped outfield player, it goes without saying that Wayne has deservedly earned the right to forever be called a Three Lions great.

“I know it was always a huge honour for Wayne to pull on the England shirt and led his country as captain with great pride.

“It’s with sadness that we see Wayne call time on his international career but we respect his decision and expect to see him continue to contribute to Everton and the rest of the football world for many years to come.

“From street footballer to England captain, Wayne continues to be an inspiration for all.”

Former England captain Terry Butcher, who was capped 77 times by his country, said he thought Rooney had retired before others told him he had to.

Butcher told BBC Radio 5 live: “You do know as an international player when you have reached the point of no return. Sometimes you want to jump before you are pushed.

“I would have loved him to have gone to Russia and lead England at a fourth World Cup, but he has had 13 great years and he will know in his heart and head that it makes sense to concentrate for Everton.”

Former Leicester and Arsenal striker Alan Smith admitted he was surprised at the timing of Rooney’s decision, particularly after his summer move back to Everton from Manchester United.

Smith told Sky Sports News: “I thought going to Everton and maybe finding a new lease of life he would hope to add to his 119 caps and add to those 53 goals.

“I suppose he is thinking in my last years at the top I want to give Everton the very best I can.”

Smith paid tribute to Rooney’s willingness to always give his best for his country.

“This is a player that was always available for England, he rarely threw one in. That’s why he won so many caps,” he said.

“People can pick holes in his form in big tournaments, but I know he was really proud of representing his country. I think only now he is ducking out will he get the credit he truly deserves as an England player and the record goalscorer.”