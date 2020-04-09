Erling Haaland has put Manchester United on alert after explaining how he will be influenced when he chooses his next club.

The Red Devils missed out on their top January target when Haaland opted to join Borussia Dortmund in a £19million move that looks set to prove an absolute steal.

The 19-year-old has already scored 12 goals in 11 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, taking his total for the season to 40 in 33 games after he notched 28 goals for Red Bull Salzburg before heading to Germany.

There have already been reports that Real Madrid will make a move for the prolific Norway international this summer, but Dortmund are expected to try and keep Haaland for at least one more season – especially if they lose United target Jadon Sancho in the next transfer window.

But if Haaland keeps up his form, he could be one of the hottest transfer properties in the summer of 2021, and with a release clause of £63million that would represent another bargain in today’s market – as reported in the Daily Mirror.

And the talented youngster has explained what has been important to him in plotting his moves so far from Norwegian outfit Molde, where he played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to Salzburg and on then to Bundesliga title challengers Dortmund.

“You’ve got to time how good you are, how good the club is, the people there, how they take care of you, how they help you evolve,” the striker told Eurosport.

“There is a lot of factors and I remember when we discussed Salzburg and different clubs we figured out very early that Salzburg was the best option.

“And I’ve always thought ‘I can’t overrate myself’. That has always been important to me.

“Saying ‘yes, I’m good, but there’s a lot of good players out there’ so that has always been very important to me, to not think that I’m better than I actually am.”

