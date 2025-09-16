Barcelona have made Erling Haaland their No 1 target for the 2026 summer transfer window and believe they are leading the chase for the Manchester City striker, a report has sensationally claimed.

Haaland has once again started the season in devastating fashion, having scored five goals in four Premier League matches already. He is looking to regain the Premier League Golden Boot award from Liverpool’s Mo Salah, while he will also try to get off the mark in the Champions League on Thursday when Man City face Napoli.

Haaland left City fans delighted in January when he penned a stunning new nine-and-a-half-year contract designed to keep him at the Etihad until summer 2034.

Despite that monster deal, LaLiga titans Barcelona and Real Madrid still remain eager to prise him away from City.

Barca are confident they can beat Madrid to Haaland’s capture, too. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barca president Joan Laporta and manager Hansi Flick have agreed on Haaland as their ‘priority’ signing to replace Robert Lewandowski and are ‘working’ on the initial aspects of a blockbuster deal.

Lewandowski is now 37 years old and his exit from Catalonia next summer is ‘practically certain’, the report claims.

Barca view Haaland as a supreme No 9 capable of forming a deadly partnership with the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones has backed up such claims by revealing on Flashscore that Barca are ‘obsessed’ about signing Haaland.

Laporta is ‘convinced’ that landing Haaland would take Barca back to the summit of European football once again.

Barca are aware the Norwegian would love to star in LaLiga one day and hope to use this to their advantage. Madrid have been consistently linked with Haaland, but Barca feel they are ‘in pole position’ after Kylian Mbappe moved to the Bernabeu instead.

Dean Jones has stated that Haaland is currently leaning towards Barca over Madrid if he ever does decide to leave City.

YOUR NEXT READ 💥 Man City to raid Barcelona for breathtaking star as Pep prepares to let legend leave – report

Barcelona would need colossal fee to sign Erling Haaland

El Nacional do note how difficult it would be for Barca to snare Haaland, though. He will likely cost more than £150million and potentially as much as £200m, with City desperate not to lose their star man.

Barca’s financial issues have been well documented in recent years and they would therefore need to sell at least two top-class stars to fund a move for Haaland.

The 25-year-old’s stance will be key in all this. If he starts to agitate for a move, then City would be more inclined to enter negotiations.

But City are in a powerful position thanks to that monumental contract, while TEAMtalk understands Haaland is more than happy at the Etihad currently.

It makes sense that Barca are huge admirers of Haaland, but they would have to break numerous transfer records to get this ambitious deal done.

Barca open to big sale; City transfer battle

Dani Olmo is one player who could be sold by Barca to help create funds for Haaland’s arrival.

You can read the latest on Olmo’s situation here amid links with two Premier League giants.

Plus, Barca and City have both entered the race for an elite star who can be signed for free next summer.