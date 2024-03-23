Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has teased his international teammate Martin Odegaard to ditch Arsenal and join him at the Etihad, claiming the Gunners captain instantly makes any side a better team.

The Norway teammates are regarded as two of the most important players at their respected clubs, with Haaland‘s goals at Manchester City and Odegaard’s leadership at Arsenal crucial to both sides’ trophy hopes. And with both sides battling for two of the biggest prizes of all this season, in the Premier League and the Champions League, they are both likely to have major says on the destinations of both trophies.

As it stands, Arsenal are top of the Premier League and desperately hoping they can go one better than last year, when they finished the campaign as runners-up. And unlike last season, when they led the way for most of the year, only to fall away late on, this season is a different story with the Gunners seeming to time their peak form to the business stages of the season.

Indeed, Graeme Souness has already explained why Arsenal of this year feel different and also having pinpointed the difference-maker in their side this time around.

Hot on their heels, however, are Liverpool – looking for the perfect send-off for departing boss Jurgen Klopp – and three-times reigning champions Manchester City, who are both proven at getting over the finishing line and are in chasing a historical fourth-successive English crown – something never before achieved.

The two sides are also on track to meet in the Champions League semi-finals if City overcome Real Madrid and Arsenal can get the better of Bayern Munich in the last eight.

Haaland teases Man City swoop on Arsenal for Odegaard

Rivalries aside, however, both Haaland and Odegaard are close friends off the field and share a close bond together when they link up with the Norway international side.

Haaland certainly understands the importance of Odegaard as a player and while he knows there is no chance he would ditch Arsenal for City, he admits he would love to play alongside his colleague at the Etihad.

“Yes, I think so, he makes anyone a better team,” Haaland said when asked if Odegaard would improve Man City. “There’s a good player, and a player that plays for our rivals. He’s just signed a new contract, so it’s not a topic, but at City we have a lot of best players in the world.”

Odegaard, meanwhile, has spoken of his enormous respect for the City striker, but admits he did not always see eye-to-eye with the goal machine when he first met him.

“You have changed a little,” Odegaard said of Haaland. “You were more like a little ******* in the beginning. You were so childish. You have grown up more in the last couple of years,” he told The Big Decision documentary.

“But you saw it in the first (international) camp, in the videos when you dance and sing. It looks like you are 12 years old and the biggest little *******. Honestly! I don’t think he does things because he thinks they are really cool.

“But maybe he wants to get a reaction and maybe be a little funny. I just laugh at him. I do not take it seriously when he does crazy things. He could walk in with some sick shoes on or a sick bag, but I don’t think ‘here’s Erling, he loves this’.”

Despite Haaland’s claims, moves between Arsenal and City are not too unfamilar, with Mikel Arteta sharing a bond between the two clubs, while Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor and Gael Clichy are three players to ditch north London for the Etihad in recent times.

