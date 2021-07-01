Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland “expects” to sign for Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window, according to one journalist.

In a rarity for his career so far, the forward is not the centre of attention for his explosive goalscoring antics. Indeed, the Norway international and his colleagues did not qualify for Euro 2020. Nevertheless, as the new season approaches, speculation over his potential transfer to a new club remains.

Chelsea have had the strongest links to a Premier League move; while Manchester City also supposedly have interest, Tottenham’s Harry Kane looks to be their top target.

Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has insisted that Haaland will not be leaving this summer.

Speaking to the Transfer Window podcast, though, journalist Ian McGarry reported that the striker expects to move to Stamford Bridge in a mega-money transfer.

But the reporter added that Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, has given the Blues a stumbling block.

“His agent, Mino Raiola, is keen to insert a get-out clause into Haaland’s contract in order that he move – his next move that is after he moves from Dortmund is smooth and is also concrete with regards to the payment and also the structure,” McGarry said.

“And of course in Mino’s case, the commission. Chelsea are not particularly keen on any get-out clause for any of their players.

“This is something that is obviously common in Spain, in LaLiga, and also in Serie A and sometimes in the Bundesliga as well.

“Because, of course, Haaland is coming from Borussia Dortmund and expects to be joining Chelsea before the new season begins.

“This is something that has to be ironed out between Raiola and Chelsea if this deal is going to be signed in terms of both Dortmund and the player himself.”

Haaland would cost over £100million if Chelsea looked to fund his transfer this summer. However, reports have long claimed that a £64million release clause activates in his contract next summer.

Haaland targeting Champions League success

Speaking in June, Haaland revealed that winning the Champions League – something Chelsea did last season – is one of his greatest career goals.

He said: “For as long as I can remember, even when I was a really young kid, I was watching the Champions League.

“There were great teams with huge legends scoring goals. So that became my dream.

“My dream was to play in the Champions League, to score in the Champions League. You know that is where the best players play and that’s where the best players belong.”