Erling Haaland ends Man Utd transfer talk with ‘f****** boring’ jibe

Erling Haaland has attempted to put an end to speculation linking him with Manchester United by claiming he is “f****** bored” of seeing his name mentioned with the Red Devils.

Haaland has four goals in two Champions League matches this season, leading to rumours that United and Arsenal were set to go head-to-head to sign him.

And with Haaland also boasting an incredible record of 18 goals in 11 appearances so far this season already, the player’s father – former Leeds and Man City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland – has also played his part to talk up his son’s future.

However, it had appeared United held all the cards over the race to sign the teenager, with the player spending his formative years at Molde under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Haaland admitting his countryman has already had a huge impact on his life and career.

But while the teenager admits he is flattered by the reports, he insists he’s fed up reading about it now.

“The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure,” Haaland admitted. “The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future. It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded.”

Asked again about links with Manchester United and the Leeds-born striker reacted with a little frustration, saying: “It’s f*cking boring. I’m bored now.

“How bored on a scale of 1 to 10? 9.9.”

