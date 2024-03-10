Erling Haaland: Fabrizio Romano analyses chances of Man City stay as Liverpool, Arsenal watch on

Fabrizio Romano has taken a look at the future of Erling Haaland

Liverpool and Arsenal may have to deal with Erling Haaland leading Manchester City to silverware for years to come, as Fabrizio Romano has provided a promising update on the striker’s Etihad future.

Man City won the race for Haaland in the summer of 2022, as they paid Borussia Dortmund £51million to bring the attacking sensation to England. Haaland was unstoppable during his first season at City, registering an incredible 52 goals in 53 matches.

Haaland played a crucial role in City winning an historic treble, as Pep Guardiola’s side finally ended their Champions League woes while also lifting the Premier League and FA Cup.

The Norwegian has not quite been as formidable this term, as he has missed some golden chances for City and also had to recover from an ankle injury. Although, Haaland has still managed to score 29 goals in 32 games, a record most players could only dream of.

Haaland is regularly linked with a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid, and ahead of City’s huge title clash with Liverpool on Sunday he was asked about his future.

The 23-year-old said: “I’m really happy, especially with the people that I’m surrounded with; the manager, the directors, the board, they are a group of amazing people and I’m really happy, I have to say.

“If I say this now it’s probably gonna be a massive headline: tomorrow you never know what the future brings, but I’m happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I’m happy.”

In his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano has now provided his take on Haaland’s situation.

Erling Haaland ‘quite clear’ on Man City future

‘That line [from Haaland] is quite clear,’ the journalist wrote. ‘I think what we’ve heard Haaland say there is certainly really honest, and it’s the reality at the moment.

‘It’s difficult for him to sit in on a press conference and promise he will play for Manchester City for his entire life. He certainly can’t guarantee that so I think it’s really fair to mention that sentence.

‘The atmosphere in the dressing room has always been amazing between him and all the other stars.

‘Things can still happen in the future but at the moment there is nothing ongoing in terms of discussions, nothing ongoing in terms of negotiations, but in the future – and it could be years – Erling Haaland could be part of the transfer market again.’

City’s title rivals, Liverpool and Arsenal, would be delighted if Haaland left City as this could give them a better chance of toppling Guardiola’s men. Unfortunately for Liverpool and Arsenal, it does not look like that transfer will be happening anytime soon.

Haaland’s departure from City has been delayed by the fact Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of joining Madrid.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez harbours ambitions of playing world-class strikers Mbappe and Haaland together, though that might not happen until 2026 or beyond.

After all, Mbappe will want to be the main man in the Spanish capital for a couple of seasons, while Madrid must work out how to afford both of their colossal wages.

