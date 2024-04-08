Erling Haaland forces Man City into corner with striking demand that’ll make Liverpool, Arsenal ecstatic

There is uncertainty over the future of Erling Haaland at Man City

Erling Haaland is willing to sign a new Manchester City contract but only if the club meets one crucial condition, according to reports.

Haaland has been sensational for Man City since joining the club in a £51.5million transfer from Borussia Dortmund almost two years ago. The centre-forward has broken a plethora of records while netting 82 goals in 89 appearances for his new club.

Haaland proved to be the final piece of the puzzle as City finally ended their Champions League woes last season, beating Inter Milan in the final, while they also lifted both the Premier League and FA Cup as part of a ground-breaking treble.

The Norwegian has not been quite as deadly this campaign, though he has still put up numbers most strikers could only dream of – 30 goals in 36 matches, to be precise.

Haaland seems very happy at City, and Pep Guardiola is delighted to be working with him. But the dark cloud hanging over the Etihad is that Real Madrid are looming, as they want the 23-year-old to play alongside fellow world-class striker Kylian Mbappe.

Spanish newspaper AS have now provided a big update on Madrid’s pursuit of Haaland. It is claimed that Haaland and his entourage originally planned for the goalscorer to spend three years at City before joining Madrid in the summer of 2025.

But Haaland’s camp do not believe Madrid can afford to sign Mbappe and the City hitman within 12 months of each other without incurring serious financial penalties.

As such, Haaland has indicated to City that he is willing to pen a new deal, but only if it includes a release clause that Madrid can match.

Erling Haaland eyeing Real Madrid move – reports

Currently, City are in a strong negotiating position. They know that Haaland wants to continue playing under the best coach in the world in Guardiola, while they can also offer the attacker regular silverware at the very highest level.

However, that could change in the next year. Guardiola’s terms expire in 2025 and his future will have a big impact on Haaland’s.

Should Guardiola opt to leave and City fail to bring in a big enough name, then Haaland could hand in a formal transfer request to try and join Madrid.

City also have to contend with the 115 charges that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulators have brought against them.

There have been bombshell claims that City might get relegated, even dropping down to as low as League Two. Such a disastrous penalty would see Haaland and all of City’s other top-class stars leave.

While Haaland wants to continue scoring goals and help City win more trophies, it is clear that the links with Madrid are here to stay.

City’s main rivals for the Premier League title, Arsenal and Liverpool, would both be delighted if Haaland left for Spain.

Without Haaland netting at least 30 goals per season, Arsenal and Liverpool would stand a far better chance of lifting the big trophies in England.

The same can be said of Guardiola, who has helped City create one of the best sides of all time in recent years.

