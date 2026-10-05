Erling Haaland: Norway boss issues telling injury update before Liverpool v Man City

Erling Haaland limped out of Norway’s final Nations League game ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool next weekend, and the Norway boss has issued a telling injury update.

Understandably, all the talk regarding Man City right now surrounds being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play 114 times.

City have appealed, though if unsuccessful in proving their innocence, the punishment will be extremely severe.

A vast quantity of the club’s best players will push to leave, and there’s no one higher profile than Erling Haaland who is already on Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG’s radars.

But before City’s case comes to a complete close, it’ll be business as usual at the weekend when Man City travel to Anfield.

And ahead of the hotly-anticipated clash with Liverpool, Man City have been made to sweat after Haaland limped out of Norway’s defeat to Portugal on Sunday night.

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Haaland had played the full 90 minutes in each of Norway’s previous three games in this international break, and after the third game (vs Wales), Haaland spoke with his manager, Stale Solbakken, about his minutes in game four vs Portugal.

Ultimately, Haaland was chosen to start once more, but signalled he needed to come off mid-way through the second half and was seen limping while substituted off.

Norway boss issues Erling Haaland injury update

But reading between the lines in Solbakken’s assessment of the situation, Haaland has not picked up an injury, and was simply struggling with fatigue.

“He (Haaland) was tired against Wales,” said Solbakken after the match (as quoted by The Independent).

“That’s why we had a heart-to-heart conversation yesterday. We went through the possible options.

“He might have played the last 45 minutes against Portugal. That was a discussion. But he has very bad vibes and feelings about it. … I am very pleased that he managed to pull out 60 good minutes.”

Haaland now has six days to recover, with Man City facing Liverpool on Sunday at 4:30pm UK time.

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