Erling Haaland jokes about family rivalry as he revels in Liverpool strike

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland lifted lid on his rivalry with his famous Leeds-playing father, Alf-Inge, after the teenager saw his profile raised even further with a goal against Liverpool at Anfield,

The 19-year-old scored within four minutes of coming off the bench to make it 3-3 and complete an impressive Salzburg comeback from three goals down, only to have their hopes dashed by Mohamed Salah’s second of the game.

In the build-up to the Champions League clash Haaland – who has been strongly linked with Manchester United – had been hearing all about his father’s goal for Leeds in a 3-1 defeat in December 1997 so he was pleased to have done the same.

“Of course it was a dream come true to score at Anfield,” said the teenager after scoring his 18th goal of the season.

“We (he and his dad) spoke a bit about coming here and I knew he scored here when he played for Leeds.

“He’s always telling me ‘I scored at Anfield, I scored at Anfield!’ but I scored here so it went well.

“Now have the same number of goals here. Now I can say it back to him: ‘So have I’.”

Haaland had missed Salzburg’s previous two matches due to illness so he was fully prepared not to start in the high-profile fixture but said he was determined to make an impact.

“I knew that I was going to start on the bench so I was just getting ready to come on for the second half and make a difference,” he added.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere from the Liverpool fans but also our fans, who were amazing.

“It was a good game. We could have got a point but they scored after we equalised.”

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has told his Reds players to tighten up defensively – or risk seeing a big Leicester tactic ruthlessly expose them by Brendan Rodgers’ side on Saturday.

