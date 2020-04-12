Erling Haaland sends Man Utd transfer message amid Dortmund exit talk

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has emphatically responded to talk that he could leave the Bundesliga giants for Manchester United and Real Madrid when the summer transfer window opens.

Haaland exploded onto the scene in September with a hat-trick on his Champions League debut for RB Salzburg, the Norwegian going on to score 28 goals before the turn of the year for the Austrian side.

Such form peaked United’s interest and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were heavily linked with a move for the striker, who turns 20 in July.

However, Dortmund beat the Red Devils to Haaland’s signature, his father revealing that the fact that the “whole” of Dortmund wanted his son swayed the decision in the Bundesliga giants’ favour.

But recently talk has emerged that a clause in Haaland’s deal will allow the striker to leave the Westfalenstadion for a bargain £63m fee this summer, fueling suggestions that United and Real could launch sensational bids to sign him.

Speaking to ESPN FC, though, journalist Rob Dawson outlined that United will still have hope of signing Haaland if they can meet the striker’s release clause.

“The interesting thing about that deal [with Dortmund], though, is that his representatives made sure there was a release clause in that deal, which means that if a team were to meet that in the summer, he would have the freedom to go and talk to them,” Dawson said.

“Real Madrid are interested, they’ve got goalscoring issues that they think Haaland might be able to solve.

“But United’s interest hasn’t gone away. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows him very well from their time together at Molde, he knows his father very well – he used to play for Leeds.

“So if a situation arose where Haaland wanted to leave Dortmund in the summer, United would be very much interested still even though he turned them down in January.”

However, the striker has moved to rubbish speculation that he could leave the Bundesliga side so soon, telling FourFourTwo about speculation he could leave: “I don’t talk about that; I can talk about me and my club.

“It’s always nice when clubs are interested. It means you’ve done something right.”

Haaland explains January move to Dortmund

Haaland has also explained his thinking behind snubbing United in January for Dortmund, adding: “I had a very good feeling about Dortmund from the first moment, and that’s why I’m here.

“I liked the whole club, the history, the people in the club and how they run it.

“We decided Dortmund was the best option. And it is!

“We’re capable of everything. The start here has been absolutely fantastic, and the club have helped me a lot – it’s not easy to come to a new place in the middle of the season.

“I already feel at home.”

United have had to rely on 18-year-old Mason Greenwood – who has stepped up impressively – and Anthony Martial for periods this term due to Marcus Rashford’s back injury and on Easter Sunday were strongly linked with a £200m move for one of the best in the business.