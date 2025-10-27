Alfonso tells Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland and notes €69m Arsenal transfer mistake

Alfonso Perez Munoz has said that he would love Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City, with the former Los Blancos striker also sharing his thoughts on the Spanish giants not getting Martin Zubimendi before he moved to Arsenal.

Real Madrid have one of the strongest attacking units in the world. While Kylian Mbappe is in red-hot form at the moment, having scored 16 goals in 13 appearances this season, Vinicius Junior remains a force to be reckoned with and Franco Mastantuono has shown a lot of promising signs.

Jude Bellingham is back to full fitness and scored against Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday, Arda Guler has been a revelation under Xabi Alonso in attacking midfield, and Rodrygo is waiting for a run of games for Madrid to remind everyone how good he is.

Former Real Madrid striker Alfonso Perez Munoz, though, believes that Los Blancos need to sign “a pure centre-forward” and wants the Spanish and European giants to bring Haaland from Man City.

Like Mbappe at Madrid, Haaland has been in superb form for Man City this campaign, scoring 15 goals in 12 matches in all competitions.

Alfonso has also said that Madrid should have signed Spain international midfielder Martin Zubimendi before he joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025.

Zubimendi had a release clause of €60million (£52.2m, $69.7m) in his contract at Sociedad, but Arsenal decided to pay £60m (€69m, $80.1m) for him to get a favourable structural deal.

ESPN reported on June 4 that Real Madrid were keeping tabs on Zubimendi, but Los Blancos eventually decided against triggering the release clause in his contract at La Real.

When asked if he would have signed Zubimendi for Madrid in the summer of 2025, Perez told AS: “I would have signed him, yes, because Madrid needs players with the creative profile of Kroos, Modric…, although I think Güler is a great player, who seems to have taken a step forward with Xabi Alonso and the coach is reciprocating.

“But, look, I’ve also been missing a pure centre-forward for a long time.

“It’s true that the performances of [Karim] Benzema, Cristiano [Ronaldo], and Mbappe are beyond question, but I would like to see a player like Joselu at Madrid: Haaland or Gonzalo himself…”

Could Real Madrid sign Erling Haaland from Man City?

Mbappe is the number one striker at Madrid at the moment, and his performance and stats suggest that the France international is enjoying his role.

While Mbappe can operate on the left, Vinicius Junior is the main left-winger at Real Madrid at the moment.

Madrid fans would love to see Haaland in the team, but for that, a tactical reshuffle would have to be made.

The most likely scenario for the Norway international striker to move to Los Blancos is for Madrid to sell Vinicius Junior and invest that money into a deal for Man City star Haaland.

However, Haaland is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2034, and the Premier League giants are not a selling club.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has also dismissed suggestions that Haaland will leave anytime soon, with Madrid’s bitter rivals, Barcelona, keen on him.

Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick warned about Real Madrid future

Perez has also said that with Mbappe playing week in and week out, the futures of Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick at Madrid will have to be analysed in due course.

The former Madrid striker said about Garcia: “Gonzalo needs games and more minutes. He already showed what he’s capable of at the Club World Cup.

“He’s also a homegrown player. But it’s always easier to bet on a player who cost millions than one who came from the youth academy.

“If Gonzalo doesn’t get the minutes he needs at Real Madrid to prove his worth, he’ll have to look for them elsewhere in the future, as others have done, including me.

“It’s not easy being a striker at Madrid, especially being a homegrown player.”

On Endrick, Alfonso said: “Endrick was signed very young, but if Ancelotti didn’t use him and now Xabi Alonso doesn’t either, he’ll have to rethink his future to play, with the World Cup just around the corner.”

