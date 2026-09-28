Erling Haaland: Striker reaches decision on leaving Man City and joining Arsenal

Erling Haaland has no intention of playing for Manchester City if their punishment for breaching FFP 114 times results in relegation, and Arsenal have already taken steps towards the blockbuster signing, according to reports.

News broke last Friday of Man City being found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play 114 times between 2009-18. City plan to appeal the ruling, and will do so once the punishment they’ll receive has been handed down.

Given the scale of the situation, multiple sources within the industry are anticipating the severest of punishments.

Expulsion from the Premier League is a distinct possibility, while a heavy points deduction would effectively relegate the club anyway.

What’s more, Ben Jacobs has even claimed the English Football League are expected to side with the Premier League and could thus deny Man City entry into the Championship, League one or League Two. As such, the prospect of dropping into the fifth tier National League is in play.

In any case, what is becoming increasingly clear is many of Man City’s best players won’t stick around if the club are booted out of the top flight.

None are higher profile at the Etihad right now than Erling Haaland, and according to a recent update from Football Insider, Arsenal and Real Madrid have already ‘made contact with his representatives over a future move.’

The Gunners will seek a high profile addition in the striker position in 2027 after failing to sign Julian Alvarez last summer. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a major striker signing is on the agenda in north London.

And according to a fresh update from journalist, Pete O’Rourke, Haaland has no desire to stick around for a rebuild at Man City, while City are well aware the Norwegian would wish to go.

Erling Haaland would leave Man City if they’re relegated – journalist

O’Rourke declared: ‘The club are under no illusions that Haaland would not be willing to stay put and help them fight their way back to the top.’

But while Haaland may well be on the move if City are handed a substantial punishment and their appeal fails, a sale will not be made at a discounted rate.

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Our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently confirmed Haaland’s contract – that runs until 2034 – does NOT contain any form of relegation clause.

As such, and given competition from gigantic clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid would be fierce, it’s possible Haaland’s sale could surpass Neymar’s £198m switch to PSG and become the most expensive transfer in football history.