Erling Haaland: Shock transfer to Arsenal gets unexpected boost

Despite claims Erling Haaland favours a move to Spain if leaving Manchester City, a report has outlined why Arsenal could have the advantage.

If the punishment Man City receive for breaching FFP 114 times is severe, an exodus at the Etihad will be inevitable.

Some may stay if City only drop one division, though reports continue to claim the English Football League plan to side with the Premier League and deny Man City entry into the Championship, League One or League Two.

Even those with Man City in their heart are unlikely to remain loyal if Man City are playing fifth tier football in the National League.

Football Insider recently stated Haaland has no desire to stick around for a rebuild. Arsenal – still on the lookout for a world class striker – have contacted the Norwegian’s representatives.

A move to one of Spain’s big two, Barcelona or Real Madrid, is understood to be the 26-year-old’s preference.

But according to the latest from journalist Pete O’Rourke, Haaland’s desire to become the greatest striker in Premier League history could see the frontman sign with Arsenal.

Arsenal boosted in Erling Haaland pursuit

O’Rourke explained: ‘While the race for Haaland’s signature is wide open should he leave Man City, Arsenal could be boosted by the Norwegian’s race to break Alan Shearer’s goal record.

‘Haaland is on 117 goals as things stand, 143 away from the Englishman’s total. By his standards and average of 28 goals per season, he would require just over five more seasons in the Premier League to break it.

‘The 26-year-old stated, via Man City, when he signed his long-term deal at the Etihad that he would do his “best” to overtake Shearer.

‘That was under the assumption he would remain in M11 for years to come.’

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Fabrizio Romano shares Erling Haaland update

Earlier this week, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, shared the latest he’s hearing on Haaland’s situation.

“I think it’s important to mention the message shared by Erling Haaland,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“Erling Haaland is under contract for many years at Manchester City, Erling Haaland is a symbol for Manchester City and this is, for sure, the most difficult moment for Man City in the last years and seasons.

“But Erling Haaland said these words today, he said: ‘I care a lot about the UK, I care a lot about Manchester City. I care a lot about the fans, I’m a fan myself of Man City and I feel with them.’

“And then he says: ‘We have to stick together, stay with each other, stay positive. We always have to be together and to smile.’

“So a positive message by Erling Haaland to Manchester City fans.

“I think it’s a strong answer after difficult weeks for Man City by Erling Haaland.

“Why Haaland speaking? Because many of you, right after the verdict from the Premier League, keep asking me ‘but if Man City get punished, Erling Haaland could be one of the players leaving Manchester City?’

“Guys, at this stage the answer is no-one knows what Haaland will do next.

“This will depend on several factors. I can guarantee you two things.

“One thing is Erling Haaland is now ready to fight for Man City, with Man City, and focused on Man City completely, and that’s a fact.

“On the other side, if you ask me ‘is there one day a chance of seeing Erling Haaland playing in Spain for a top Spanish club?’

“Real Madrid and Barcelona, guys, have wanted Erling Haaland since the times of Borussia Dortmund. Real Madrid and Barcelona have always been around for Haaland.

“So I would not be surprised one day, but this is not linked to the process, to the verdict or anything else.

“They have always been around, so I would not be surprised one day to see Erling Haaland playing in La Liga because they want him and they will keep insisting for him in the future.

“But this is a completely different topic to the reality. This is my feeling, my opinion for the future but if you ask me about the present, Erling Haaland is completely focused on Man City.

“And I think this message is absolutely worth sharing because Haaland sends a powerful message at a very difficult moment for Manchester City.”

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