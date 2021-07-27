Erling Haaland cracks Chelsea joke as he scythes down transfer talk

Erling Haaland appears highly likely to stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer – but that has not prevented the in-demand striker cracking some jokes about the rumours surrounding his future.

The 21-year-old has become one of the most coveted strikers in world football with his recent rise. Haaland has plundered in an astonishing 57 goals in 59 appearances since moving to BVB in January 2019. That follows on from his record of 29 goals in 27 games for Red Bull Salzburg.

As such, it’s no surprise to see some of the world’s biggest clubs linked with blockbusting moves for the Norwegian.

Reports earlier this month claimed Chelsea were going all out to sign Haaland. As per claims, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was ready to test Dortmund’s resolve by offering a £150m package for the striker.

It was soon claimed that Manchester United were also set to follow suit by launching a similar bid. The Red Devils offer reportedly saw Anthony Martial offered as a makeweight to Dortmund as part of the deal.

However, Haaland himself appears to be having none of it.

With Dortmund having sold Jadon Sancho this summer, they are under no financial obligation to cash in.

And it seems the Leeds-born striker is also in no hurry to trade clubs.

Speaking on a media day during Dortmund’s summer training camp, Haaland quickly put the rumours to bed.

“Before yesterday I hadn’t spoken with my agent [for] one month,” said Haaland. “So you have the answer.

“I hope it’s only rumours because it’s a lot of money for a person.”

Haaland continued: “First of all I have three years left on my contract. I’m enjoying my time here. But of course the trophy [last season’s DFB-Pokal] was important because that’s what I want.”

Haaland cracks Chelsea transfer joke

Haaland, meanwhile, was also caught joking with a reporter about the ongoing rumours linking him with Chelsea.

That’s after the Daily Express claimed on Sunday that Haaland was ‘open to the idea’ of moving to Stamford Bridge. But in response, Haaland, speaking off camera to Sky Deutschland’s Jesco van Eichmann, could not help laughing at the article.

As per the video, courtesy of Football Daily, van Eichmann explained how the conversation went.

🇩🇪 Erling Haaland is very satisfied at Dortmund, he doesn't seem to want to leave. 🇩🇪 Dortmund have said they won't sell him this summer. [ via @Sky_Jesco ] pic.twitter.com/3qrtkPvSEK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2021

“I had a little chat with him today, actually. He just passed by and asked me, ‘Hey are there any news about me?’

“I said, ‘No, actually, no. Chelsea still at £150 [million].’ And he was smiling and said, ‘No, I’m not that worth’.”

With Haaland unlikely to move, it seems the striker will become the transfer story of 2022. Given his exit clause at Dortmund kicks in, there will be no shortage of suitors given his then €75m buy-out fee.