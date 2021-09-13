One giant unlikely to get involved in Erling Haaland auction, says informed source

Bayern Munich will not be able to seriously compete for Erling Haaland in next summer’s “auction”, according to former Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The 21-year-old, alongside Kylian Mbappe, is one of the brightest talents in world football. His 65 goal return in 65 games for Borussia Dortmund has got just about every big club in Europe interested in him.

It looked at one stage as though BVB would sell the Norway striker this summer. But any deal soon faded with Dortmund under no pressure to sell once Jadon Sancho’s €85m transfer to Manchester United went through.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke told Sport1 in May: “Erling Haaland will remain a BVB player next year.”

The striker does have a £66m exit clause that comes into play in summer 2022. A number of suitors were understood to be offering more than that this summer.

However, Dortmund have gambled on Haaland firing them into the Champions League again, and thus making up the shortfall.

Come next summer though, Haaland’s agent is expected to push for a move for Haaland.

Bayern Munich though will not be able to compete, Rummenigge told AS: “I know Aki (Hans-Joachim Watzke) and I know he is a man of his word. He said they were not going to sell him and they didn’t.

“It will be very difficult, though, to retain him in the Bundesliga beyond 2022. At which point I understand that a termination clause enters into force. He does not stop scoring and clubs are already lining up to convince him and his agent.

Haaland auction

“We will see a real auction in which, taking into account that the amount for the transfer is already set in the contract, he will be taken by the club that offers the highest salary. I don’t think it’s possible for any Bundesliga club, not even Bayern.”

Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been mentioned as suitors for Haaland.

United tried to land the prolific striker while he was at Red Bull Salzburg in December 2019. United though are believed to have baulked at some of Raiola’s demands and the player went to Dortmund.

According to Diario Madridista, Real Madrid are at the head of the queue.

Dortmund respected the advances of Madrid when they were notified Haaland was not for sale over this summer. They backed off immediately. And because of that Dortmund have them at the front of their list to sign the player.

Raiola is hoping to land Haaland with an eye-watering deal which could make him the highest paid player in the world. But as per 90min, “suggestions they have agreed a deal with any club, verbally or otherwise, are not true”.

