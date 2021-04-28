Manchester United are reported to be very firmly in the mix to land Erling Haaland this summer amid claims his asking price won’t be as high as initially feared and they are planning a triple transfer sacrifice to land their man.

Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in the world game after an incredible start to his career. Since joining Dortmund in January 2020, the Leeds-born striker has 53 goals goals in just 56 games. He is being viewed as a potential future challenger for the Ballon d’Or.

United are among those keen, having just missed his signing before his move to Dortmund. But competition is fierce with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea also thought to be keen.

Indeed, Paul Scholes has explained why he thinks United will likely miss out on his signing to their rivals.

Reports on Tuesday though insist United will make Haaland their No 1 focus this summer. With Eric Bailly having committed to a new deal, United look ready to abandon their hunt for a new defender. Instead, United’s three-man transfer committee have decided to put all their eggs into the Haaland basket.

Signing him, of course, won’t come cheap. With his exit clause not coming into effect until 2022, Borussia Dortmund were reported to have placed a mammoth €175m asking price. A £152m deal would stretch United financially – and that’s before his huge £300,000 a week wages are also taking into account.

However, there’s some good news on that front amid claims by Eurosport that his fee won’t be quite as high. They insist that Dortmund expect to achieve a top price of £130m (€150m) for Haaland. That is some £20m-plus less than expected, though still represents a mammoth profit on BVB’s initial €20m investment.

Furthermore, the Daily Mirror claims failure to qualify for the Champions League will leave Dortmund with a stark choice. They are currently fifth in the table and face a fight with Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt to seal a top-four spot.

Failure to do so will see them miss out on the Champions League. Were that to happen, the Mirror reports the club would place a ban on all incoming transfers. Alternatively, they could finance some deals by opting instead to cash-in on Haaland.

United to make triple sacrifice for Haaland

And according to reports, that will very much put United in the race to land Haaland this summer. While they don’t have good relations with his agent Mino Raiola, a change of broom at the top for United gives them renewed hope.

Indeed, with Ed Woodward no longer in charge of negotiations, United’s bidding will now be done by director of football John Murtough.

United’s ‘transfer committee’ – consisting of Murtough, Darren Fletcher and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – all agree Haaland should be made their transfer priority this summer.

Furthermore, three exits could further strengthen their financial hand.

With Edinson Cavani likely to depart for Boca Juniors, the club needs to add a new striker to their ranks. And with Bailly being talked into a new deal, the club’s entire summer business could start and end with Haaland.

There’s also the prospect that David De Gea – and his huge wages – could depart to free up some additional cash.

Meanwhile, the club could also generate additional income by offloading Jesse Lingard to West Ham.

And while United do face a battle to land Haaland, his signing would represent an enormous feather in the cap of new man Murtough.

