Real Madrid are interested in signing one of the best players at Manchester City, according to a report, which has revealed the truth behind recent rumours on the future of Vinicius Junior.

Madrid have one of the best squads in the world, but a disappointing campaign in the Champions League, combined with injury issues throughout the season, has highlighted the need for last season’s LaLiga winners to strengthen their team.

A centre-back is on Madrid’s agenda, with Los Blancos targeting Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen.

Prospective new Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is keen on signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as well.

There are also rumours that last season’s Champions League winners want to sign Man City midfielder Rodri.

It has now emerged that Madrid have their eyes on Erling Haaland as well as a possible signing in the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, if Vinicius Junior leaves Madrid at the end of the season, then club president Florentino Perez will try to sign Haaland as his replacement.

The Norway international striker would be Madrid’s number one target to replace the Brazil international forward, who is not close to signing a new deal with the Spanish powerhouse.

There has been widespread speculation that Vinicius Junior is set to sign a new deal with Madrid and extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, The Athletic has claimed that Vinicius Junior’s ‘entourage deny this and insist that the ball is in Madrid’s court’, adding that ‘they are calm about the situation’.

Madrid wanted to sign Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022 before he moved to Man City.

Described as “unique” by Man City manager Pep Guardiola on TNT Sports in May 2023, the 24-year-old has scored 120 goals and given 20 assists in 138 appearances for the Cityzens so far in his career.

What has been said about Erling Haaland’s future

Haaland has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup once and the Champions League on one occasion with Man City so far in his career.

The Norwegian seems to be very happy and settled at Man City and signed a new contract in January 2025.

After putting pen to paper on a deal that runs until the summer of 2024, Haaland expressed his love for the Cityzens.

Speaking on Man City’s official website, Haaland enthused: “Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what.

“I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”

However, former Liverpool and Norway international star John Arne Riise noted in Goal in February 2025 that if Madrid came calling, then Haaland could go.

Riise said: “Madrid are Madrid and they always get the players they want somehow.

“Haaland can choose wherever he wants to go because he is brilliant.

“I was at the Bernabeu and watched the Madrid-City game, the atmosphere and how Madrid are doing… I think it would be a dream for anybody to go there and be a big star.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Haaland play for Madrid at some point in his career.

“It all depends on the 115 charges and what is going to happen there with City and getting back to fighting for titles again. All of that will impact his decision.”

