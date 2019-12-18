The race to sign Erling Haaland has reportedly been whittled down to two clubs after the striker’s wage demands were said to have ruled two of his suitors out of the transfer mix.

The 19-year-old is on United’s shortlist ahead of the January transfer window after scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances for the Austrian side this season.

Haaland has emerged as one of the most in-demand young strikers in European football and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his central striking options after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

Indeed, reports on Sunday claimed that Haaland has already told Solskjaer that he wants to complete a move to Old Trafford.

“There’s been plenty of speculation, and you know I won’t talk about that, but he’s had a great career in Salzburg, so he knows what he wants to do,” Solskjaer told TV2 after United’s 1-1 draw against Everton on Sunday.

However, there is fierce competition to sign the forward with German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten claiming Haaland was in Dortmund last Wednesday for talks over a prospective January move to the Westfallonstadion, with the Bundesliga giants move than willing to meet the reported €20m (£17m) exit clause that exists in his contract.

Haaland has also spoken to Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann, which left Solskjaer making a dash to Austria to meet with the player last Friday.

And news of rival interest in Haaland has been confirmed with respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano confirming Salzburg had received approaches from United, Leipzig, Dortmund and Serie A giants Juventus.

Furthermore, Romano claims Haaland will spent the next week mulling over his future, with it now being widely accepted that he’ll leave Salzburg. It’s claimed the 19-year-old will hold lengthy talks with both his father, with whom his father Alf Inge played the game with such great distinction, and the player’s agent, Mino Raiola.

In addition, Romano states that key to Haaland’s decision will be where he feels he will be given the most game time, with both striker, agent and father keen to ensure his progress is not stunted by lengthy spells on the bench or in the reserves.

However, German newspaper Bild suggest Haaland’s wage demands could see two of those clubs, Dortmund and Leipzig, drop out of the reckoning to sign him.

The striker joined Red Bull Salzburg from Norwegian club Molde just last year, signing a deal worth €1million per year.

But his stock has risen that dramatically after a remarkable run of 28 goals in 22 games for the Austrian club in all competitions – with Bild now claiming Haaland is seeking is seeking at least €8million a year.

That would, seemingly, rule out Leipzig, whose offer is reported to only top €5m a season, while Dortmund too would struggle to match those demands, which equate to £130,000 a week.

That would leave Juventus and United as the two main suitors to land the striker.

However, the Daily Mirror claims the Red Devils would need to give serious thought to paying him that much as it would elevate him to among their top earners and would dwarf the amount being earned by his peers of around the same age – summer signings (22) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (22) are both paid considerably less for example.

Either way, it seems Haaland’s demands have appeared to have whittled the teams in the running to sign him down to just two – with Juventus also having little issue meeting his wage requirements also.

Make of this what you will, there's also one of Erling Haaland signing a Leeds shirt too… 😛 pic.twitter.com/phIo7BX1pM — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) December 18, 2019

United were given further hope the striker could be Old Trafford bound on Tuesday evening when pictures began to circle of the striker signing a Manchester United shirt.

While Leeds-born Haaland was also pictured signing a Leeds one once worn by his father at Elland Road, the photo will no doubt raise the prospects of the striker agreeing a move to Old Trafford.

Salzburg rate the striker at around the €60million mark, but a clause in his contract allows him to leave the Austrians for just €20m this January – an apparent steal in the modern market.