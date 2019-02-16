Borja Iglesias has dismissed speculation suggesting he could be tempted to move to the Premier League this summer, by insisting he sees himself staying with the Catalan club next season.

The 26-year-old frontman has caught the eye this season after a €10m move to Espanyol from Celta Vigo last summer, having netted 10 goals in 21 LaLiga starts.

That has, predictably, led to reports linking him with a transfer to the Premier League, with both Everton and West Ham both tipped to meet the €28m release clause in his contract at the RCDE Stadium.

However, Iglesias has seemingly no interest in cutting ties with Espanyol, despite claims he could double his salary by moving to England.

“I see myself here and there is no reason to think otherwise, I am happy and I have a contract,” Iglesias told AS.

Everton are in the market for new firepower amid claims they could send Cenk Tosun back to Turkey at the end of the season.

West Ham, meanwhile, saw a January approach for Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomez break down late on over the player’s wage demands.

It’s easy to see why Iglesias’ form has attracted attention after he notched 23 goals while on loan at Real Zaragoza last season, taking his tally to 35 goals in his last 69 appearances.

