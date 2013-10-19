Espinoza could be missing link

It’s certainly no secret that when it comes to the centre of the park, Wigan have more options than most teams in the Championship. Despite the deadline-day departure of James McCarthy, we’ve still got the likes of Ben Watson and James McArthur, and the free transfer of Chris McCann has given us even more strength in depth at the heart of midfield. However, one player that surely merits a lot more playing time is Roger Espinoza.

Signed in January by Roberto Martinez, 26-year-old Espinoza had previously plied his trade in the MLS for Sporting Kansas City, making in excess of 100 appearances in his four years at the club. He is also a player with a wealth of international experience, having represented Honduras (a country Wigan fans will be more than familiar with) over 30 times.

Injuries to key players in the Premier League run-in last season meant that Espinoza was given a chance in the first team. The Wigan fans promptly took to him, noticing his boundless energy and selfless off-the-ball running. He scored a sublime goal in the heart-breaking 3-2 home defeat to Swansea and I’m sure that Wigan fans will all agree that he was outstanding when drafted in at left wing-back in that incredible FA Cup final in May.

However, under the tenure of Owen Coyle, Espinoza has only made two starts out of a total of nine Championship games this season. This baffles me, especially when you consider that Coyle has a track record of concentrating much of his training regime on fitness. Forgive the cliché, but Espinoza is a player that really does cover every blade of grass. The fantastic asset that this brings to the table is that his willingness to track back means that the more ‘luxury’, creative players like Jordi Gomez can be accommodated in the same starting eleven, due to him giving a feeling of balance to the side.

Espinoza’s first competitive start this term was in the home victory against a strong looking Nottingham Forest, who were at the summit of the Championship before the game. He was by far the best player on the pitch, crucial in Wigan’s attempts to gain control of the midfield, and was even looking dangerous on the attack – which demonstrated his great all round abilities. I was as puzzled as many others in the DW when Coyle substituted him around 25 minutes from time for Chris McCann, which brings me onto my next point.

Although you would probably expect it, given that McCann was part of Coyle’s promotion-winning Burnley side back in 2009, Coyle has consistently favoured McCann over Espinoza throughout the beginning of his reign as Latics manager. From what I have seen so far from Chris McCann, he lacks all the necessary components to be a Premier League or even a top level Championship midfielder. Espinoza is the player with the better work ethic and even technical ability. He is consistent in his performances and has proved that he can perform well in the Premier League, and even on the grand stage of an FA Cup Final at Wembley against a side considered far, far superior. I just wish he would get a chance to be able to prove himself as a quality player that can really have a positive influence on the team this season.

With the games coming thick and fast now after the international break on both domestic and European fronts, Coyle will undoubtedly be looking to use his strength in depth in order to be as competitive as possible in all games and keep his squad fresh. Espinoza is a player who has the potential to be an extremely useful player in this situation because of his impressive fitness. Whether it is in the Championship or Europa League, Coyle needs to introduce Espinoza back into the starting eleven regularly, as he is exceptional at helping his side dictate the midfield, which is where many games in the Championship appear to be won or lost.

Every team needs a player that can do the dirty work in midfield. Roger Espinoza is just that player for Wigan Athletic.

