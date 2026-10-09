£51m Chelsea winger told to join Everton in January and replace Iliman Ndiaye – ‘I would love that’

Pat Nevin believes that Everton should try to sign Estevao Willian from Chelsea in the January transfer window, with the former Blues and Toffees winger explaining why the Brazil international needs to leave.

Estevao has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea this season under manager Xabi Alonso.

The 19-year-old Brazil international winger has played only 23 minutes in the Premier League, although he has started twice in the Carabao Cup for Chelsea.

There has been speculation that Estevao wants to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window if he does not get enough playing time in the coming weeks and months.

Chelsea, though, want to keep Estevao and are even ready to hand the winger a new contract.

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Nevin believes that Estevao, who cost the London club a total of £51million in transfer fees, including add-ons, needs to leave Stamford Bridge in the middle of the season.

The pundit thinks that Everton would be a good club for Estevao, noting that the Toffees need to replace Senegal international winger Iliman Ndiaye, who joined Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

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Estevao Willian urged to leave Chelsea for Everton

Nevin told CasinoHawks: “I’m going to repeat this again, I love Estevao to bits.

“I think he’s absolutely fantastic.

“He’s going to be a great, great player, but not at Chelsea. I’ve just never seen it as a good fit. He’s not the right type for the club Chelsea are.

“There’s no security for any player in that position.

“They can’t give him time.They’re not a club that can slowly but surely build a player and bring him in. You’re in, you’ve had a bad time, bang, out you go.

“Next guy gets a chance and you’re out, you’re banished for a while.

“So I’ve always felt that, you know, it’s a stepping stone to where he will finish and suddenly flourish as a fabulous, fabulous player.

“I’ve just always felt that it should be Spain.

“Spain’s right for him. Maybe France. You could see him at PSG, possibly even Germany.

“There are places that would suit better than the Premier League and certainly better than Chelsea.

“Would you go to another Premier League club?

“There’s very few that would suit. I really do think so. I actually can think of one, though. I can think of one, but they can’t afford him.

“Everton cannot afford him I guess. Now, I’m biased here as well, because I’m very keen on Everton. But have a look at Everton, Ndiaye has gone.

“There’s a big Ndiaye-shaped gap there sitting that Everton need to fill. I would love that to be filled by Estevao.

“Now, they’ve done okay, Everton, looking at the type of players that they’ve brought in, Jack Grealish, not the first time they’ve also gone to Chelsea as well, as we know with Tyrique George.

“But I think if he was going anywhere, oddly enough, the current Everton would suit.

“He would get more game time, expectations would be tapered a wee bit.

“Should he probably leave Chelsea in January? Yes. He needs game time and he’s not.”

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