Leeds United’s managing director Angus Kinnear has admitted that there could still be a return to Elland Road for Eunan O’Kane.

O’Kane hasn’t appeared for Leeds since May 2018 and was loaned to Luton Town in the summer transfer window that followed.

However, a bad leg break kept the Irishman sidelined ever since – until he returned back to Luton for another loan spell last month.

O’Kane will still have a year to run on his Elland Road contract when he returns in the summer upon completion of the Championship season where his parent club will be hoping they will have been promoted back to the Premier League.

Many have written off the 29-year-old but it would appear that Kinnear believes there is still a way back for the midfielder.

Discussing the Whites’ January deals on BBC Radio Leeds last night, he said: “In Eunan’s case, he suffered a really bad injury which has kept him out for 18 months.

“So our objective there is to get Eunan back playing again and to get his career back on track, to give him a chance to potentially come back and feature for Leeds United, but if not forge a career for himself elsewhere.

“So on a deal like that there is limited financial considerations it’s about giving Eunan the right environment to go back and be playing regularly.”

For now, O’Kane must focus on helping Luton fight relegation. The club currently find themselves bottom of the league on goal difference, seven points off safety.