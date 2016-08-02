Euro 2016 winner ‘appears on Tottenham radar’ – report

Tottenham have reportedly been keeping a firm eye on Portuguese midfielder Rafa Silva, who would cost in the region of £10million.

Mauricio Pochettino’s scouts have monitored the Sporting Braga man, according to the London Evening Standard, but face competition from the likes of Zenit St Petersburg and FC Porto.

However, the 23-year-old, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool in the past, is said to be keen on a move to England.

Tottenham have also recently been revealed as potential target for Leicester City and England midfielder Danny Drinkwater in a £20million move.