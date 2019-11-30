Euro 2020 draw: England could face Scotland; Germany, France, Portugal in group of death

England will face Croatia, Czech Republic and potentially Scotland in Group D of Euro 2020 after the draw was made today.

The Three Lions already knew they would be in Group D due to Wembley hosting three of its games, but had to wait to find out their opponents.

It means they cross paths with Czech Republic again after facing them in qualifying, while they will also take on the team that curtailed their World Cup dream in 2018 – Croatia.

The final team in the group will be the winner of Scotland’s play-off path – which also features Israel, Norway and Serbia.

Group F is certainly the group of death, with the last two world champions, France and Germany, drawn with reigning European champions Portugal.

Meanwhile, Wales have been drawn in Group A alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

The winner of the play-off path involving Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland will be drawn with Spain, Poland and Sweden.

The tournament commences on 12 June, with the opening game being held at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico. Wembley will host the final on 12 July.

Group A

Italy

Switzerland

Turkey

Wales

Group B

Belgium

Russia

Denmark

Finland

Group C



Ukraine

Netherlands

Austria

Play-off winner D (Georgia/North Macedonia/Kosovo/Belarus)

Group D



England

Croatia

Czech Republic

Play-off winner C (Scotland/Israel/Norway/Serbia)

Group E



Spain

Poland

Sweden

Play-off winner B (Bosnia-Herzegovina/Northern Ireland/Slovakia/Republic of Ireland)

Group F



Germany

France

Portugal

Play-off winner A (Iceland/Romania/Bulgaria/Hungary)