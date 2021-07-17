Tottenham are reported to have firmly put themselves in the frame to sign Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli after tabling what is being described as an ‘important offer’ for the forward.

The Napoli attacker finds himself a man in demand on the back of an excellent campaign with Italy at Euro 2020. He produced several inspired displays at the Azzurri edged out England to win the tournament. That follows on from a season with Napoli in which he scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists.

However, his future in Naples appears anything but certain with the 30-year-old now in the final 12 months of his contract.

Napoli will have to sell Insigne this summer if he does not renew and they want to avoid losing him for free. According to Corriere Dello Sport, that is becoming an increasing possibility.

The 30-year-old wants to increase his salary of €5m before committing his future to the club. If that does not happen, he has several suitors waiting to pounce.

The likes of Barcelona had been keen but their interest has cooled with Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero both signing on frees.

Tottenham have also been mentioned as suitors. Indeed, a report last weekend claimed they had initiated contact with his agent.

That’s a theory backed up by RAI journalist Paolo Paganini, who says Spurs and Lazio have put offers on the table.

“Lazio could put a player like Luis Alberto on the plate because they’re unable to meet Napoli’s economic demands,” Paganini said (via Area Napoli).

“The most important offers have come from abroad, especially from Tottenham. After the Euros, Lorenzo has many new admirers.”

Scorer of 109 goals in 397 games for Napoli, Insigne would be a threat from the left wing. He could also appear in a more central position, although such appearances there have been rare during his Napoli stint.

Despite his deal having less than a year left, Napoli reportedly value Insigne at £41.1m (€48m).

Insigne spills beans on Gattuso miss

Former Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso had been among the contenders to take charge at Spurs prior to Nuno Espirito Santo’s appointment.

Tottenham went as far as interviewing the Italian, before opting against his appointment.

Speaking earlier this month, Insigne explained what went on behind the scenes

“We’ve texted each other. He told me there was a bit of mess, but now I am focused on the Euros, while he’s on holiday so I am not going to ask him such questions.”

As for his own future, Insigne added: “I have no regrets. I’ve fulfilled my dreams to play for Napoli and be the captain of the team. I am more than happy. Now I am focused on the Euros and then I’ll talk to the club.”

