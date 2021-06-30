Euro 2020 masterclass prompts Juventus to hijack Arsenal transfer

Juventus could launch a late bid to scupper an Arsenal transfer after a mesmeric display at Euro 2020 prompted surprise interest from the Old Lady.

Despite an underwhelming season from many of their stars, Arsenal players are currently lighting up Euro 2020. Bukayo Saka forced his way into Gareth Southgate’s England plans, and was given the nod in their historic victory over Germany ahead of the likes of Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho and Phil Foden.

In the other half of the draw, the much maligned Granit Xhaka was simply sensational against France.

Pulling the strings from holding midfield, Xhaka tormented France’s backline all night with his devastating passing range.

Those types of displays have unfortunately been few and far between for the Gunners in recent years. And as such, a move to Roma has been in the works for some time.

Jose Mourinho identified the Swiss international as the man to shore up his midfield in the Italian capital.

Arsenal are open to his exit, though were reportedly holding out for around €20m. Per the Express, Roma have thus far failed to match that figure, only putting ‘£10.3million with a further £3m in add-ons’ on the table.

That has left the door ajar for Juventus, with the article (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato) claiming they could pounce if a move for their preferred target Manuel Locatelli is deemed unworkable.

Xhaka previously indicated his desire to move to Rome. Per the Express, he recently stated when quizzed on his exit rumours: “Arsenal know what I want to do… it is very beautiful here [in Rome],”

However, a move to Juventus may end up being of more benefit to Arsenal. Given their greater financial might, it would seem more likely they would be both willing and able to meet Arsenal’s valuation.

Arsenal given hope over back-up transfer

Meanwhile, Arsenal still have the potential to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge if a transfer for Albert Sambi Lokonga falls through, a report claims.

Anderlecht’s Lokonga has become Arsenal’s key target for the middle of the park. The Belgian supposedly agreed his contract earlier this month, leaving the transfer fee as the only obstacle. Arsenal look to be breaking through that barrier, too, after submitting an increased bid.

However, Blades midfielder Berge has remained in the background as a reported target in recent weeks. But while Napoli have had the strongest recent links with the Norwegian, Gazzetta dello Sport reports (via Inside Futbol) that the Serie A club have had a proposal rejected.

The Naples side are willing to pay €10million (£8.6million) for Berge, an offer which United have immediately rejected.

While Napoli will supposedly work to reach an agreement with the South Yorkshire outfit, the door remains open for Arsenal to make a move if they wish.

