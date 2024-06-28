Yamal, Calafiori and Mamardashvili have all caught the eye at the Euros so far

Many of the standout players from the European Championship will be the subject of interest off the back of their performances at the tournament as the transfer window sparks into life in July.

Some have played so well at the Euros in Germany that they will earn a bigger windfall for their clubs than previously expected. Others have shone so brightly that they will subsequently be considered indispensable.

Here are eight stars of Euro 2024 whose value has sky-rocketed after their impressive group-stage displays.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

The fact that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was already reportedly being lined up to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint Germain this summer suggests the Georgia forward’s reputation glowed brightly before his heroics at the European Championship.

The 23-year-old has been hailed as one of the most exciting and productive wingers in the world since arriving at Napoli from Ukrainian side Dinamo Batumi for just €12 million back in 2022.

An electric dribbler who thrives in tight spaces and is lethal when breaking from deep on counter attacks, in the 2022-23 season Kvaratskhelia was a key figure in Napoli’s first Serie A title since Diego Maradona played for the club three decades ago – hence the nickname Kvaradona. He has scored 25 goals and provided 26 assists in 88 appearances for the club.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly set an asking price of €100 million for Kvaratskhelia this summer. After his performances for Georgia at Euro 2024 – where he is averaging 1.8 key passes per 90 minutes, 3.4 successful dribbles and scored as his side upset Portugal to qualify for the last 16 – that figure could rise even higher.

Lamine Yamal

When Lamine Yamal signed a new deal with Barcelona last October, it was confirmed that the contract included an eye-watering €1 billion release clause. But if the teenager’s fearless displays with Spain at the Euros are any indicator, he should really be considered priceless.

Yamal will not turn 17 until the day before the Euro 2024 final, yet already he has accumulated more than 50 senior appearances for Barcelona, his boyhood club, and is now in double figures for Spain caps.

In Spain’s opening group-stage fixture against Croatia, he became both the youngest player to play at the Euros and the youngest to register an assist in the competition, laying on Dani Carvajal’s goal in a 3-0 victory. The rapid winger is also thrilling audiences with 4.1 successful take-ons per 90.

When asked by The Guardian what he thinks of Yamal’s performances so far for La Roja in Germany, Barca and Spain team-mate Ferran Torres said, “That he should be banned. What this kid is doing at 16 years of age!”

Marc Cucurella

As staggering as Yamal’s achievements are at 16, the Barca prodigy entered the tournament as potentially one of the brightest young stars on show in Germany. Less was expected of Marc Cucurella, but the left-back has shone for Luis de le Fuente’s side.

Cucurella has endured a difficult two seasons with Chelsea since signing from Brighton in a £62 million deal, starting a little over half of the Blues’ Premier League games since his arrival at Stamford Bridge and failing to live up to his lofty price tag.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best full-backs on show at the Euros, however, averaging an impressive 5.5 combined tackles and interceptions per 90 across two group-stage appearances while also getting forward to create 1.5 chances per 90.

As TEAMtalk exclusively reported in May, the former Brighton full-back is a target for Manchester United this summer. His solid displays thus far at the Euros will only have heightened the Red Devils’ interest.

Marcel Sabitzer

After topping a group that included France and the Netherlands, Austria are the surprise package of the European Championship so far. Ralph Rangnick’s side have been thrilling to watch, too, for their aggressive pressive and fast-paced attacks. And no Austria player has shone brighter at Euro 2024 than captain Marcel Sabitzer.

Once one of the most sough-after midfielders in Europe after helping RB Leipzig rise to the German top flight and establish themselves as Bundesliga contenders, the 30-year-old’s career stagnated following a €16 million move to Bayern Munich in 2021.

A brief loan stint under Rangnick at Manchester United proved unfruitful, but a €19 million switch to Borussia Dortmund last summer helped the 81-cap Austria player rediscover his best form. And after starring in BVB’s run to the Champions League final last season, he has maintained that momentum at the Euros, where he has played every minute so far for Austria, creating 1.3 chances per 90 and scoring in a 3-2 win over the Netherlands to secure top spot in the group.

Riccardo Calafiori

With his lung-busting burst up-field and assist for Mattia Zaccagni’s 97th-minute equaliser against Croatia in Italy’s final group-stage fixture, Riccardo Calafiori demonstrated both his desire to see the Azzurri through to the knockout round and the skillset that means he offers much more than the average central defender.

The 22-year-old shone under Thiago Motta at Bologna last season, playing 30 times in Serie and showcasing an array of attributes that allow him to excel in the traditional demands of his role – a dominant operator in the air, robust in challenges and a refined sense of positing – while also acting as a key cog in his side’s build-up play. Whether carrying the ball out from the back at his feet or passing between the lines of the opposition, Calafiori is among the most creative centre-backs in Europe, as evidenced by a return of five league assists.

As many as eight top clubs from around the continent are reportedly vying to sign the former Roma youngster this summer, with Liverpool, Juventus, Tottenham and Arsenal all keen. However, Calafiori’s performances at Euro 2024 will surely have seen his previously reported €40 million price tag increase.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili’s performances in La Liga over the last two and a half seasons have led to interest from Chelsea, as TEAMtalk reportedly exclusively ahead of the Euros. And the 23-year-old’s outstanding form for Georgia will have caught the attention of several major clubs looking for an upgrade between the sticks this summer.

Mamardashvili has conceded just two goals to help Gerogia unexpectedly qualify for the knockout rounds. He was his side’s star performer in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic, making an incredible 12 saves, before keeping a clean sheet in the shock 2-0 victory over Portugal that booked a place in the last 16 for Willy Sagnol’s men.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Valencia are looking to cash in on Mamardashvili this summer, with an asking set at around €40 million. Newcastle have reportedly joined Chelsea in their admiration of the star goalkeeper.

Mert Muldur

Austria-born Turkey international Mert Mulder joined Fenerbahce from Sassuolo last summer and he wasn’t always a starter in his debut season with the Istanbul club. He was productive in his limited game time, though, with four assists and a goal in 1,114 minutes of Super Lig action.

And judging by his stellar displays at the European Championship, he’ll quickly become a firm favourite of new Fener boss Jose Mourinho next term.

The 25-year-old right-back has averaged 3.1 one combined tackles and interceptions per 90 through his two appearances at the tournament, but the highlight of his Euros to date was the spectacular 20-yard volley he smashed home in a 3-1 win over Georgia.

Jaka Bijol

Slovenia have qualified for the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams after finishing behind England and Denmark in Group C. With just two goals scored they have their resolute defence to thank for their progress. And no individual has been more crucial to the success of Slovenia’s backline than Jaka Bijol.

The commanding centre-back has been a powerhouse at the heart of the Slovenian defence, excelling in the traditional demands of his role. The 6ft 3ins Udinese defender is a powerful aerial presence with sound positioning and aggressive in one-on-one duels. He is no slouch with the ball at his feet, either, completing 88.8 per cent of his passes.

Bijol racked up a game-high nine clearances in a 0-0 stalemate with England in Slovenia’s final group game, a performance that will not have gone unnoticed by Premier League scouts.

