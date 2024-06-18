Euro 2024 could be a shop window for some likely transfer candidates

International tournaments are excellent examples of the shop window effect. World Cups, Copa Americas, and Euros, among others, can do wonders for a player’s career, whether a transfer move works out or not.

For instance, Udinese’s Alexis Sanchez made his debut appearance in the World Cup finals in 2010 and not long after leading Chile to the last 16 of the competition, he signed for Barcelona, no less.

And midfielder Sami Khedira swapped Stuttgart for Real Madrid that same summer after starring in Germany’s run to the semi-finals.

But for every Sanchez and Khedira there is Brazil midfielder Paulinho, who excelled for his country in the 2013 Confederations Cup but flopped for Tottenham after joining from Corinthians that summer.

So, here is a rundown of five players at the Euros who are out of contract in 12 months’ time and would be welcome additions to the Premier League…

Joshua Kimmich

First on our list of players whose current deals expire in the summer of 2025 is Bayern Munich’s Kimmich.

The 29-year-old, who bagged an assist in Germany’s 5-1 thrashing of Scotland in the Euros opener last Friday, has spent nine years at the Bavarian outfit but his future is very much up in the air.

Before the tournament got underway, the midfielder – who played as a right-back against the Scots – told reporters: “It doesn’t just depend on me. What does the club want? I think that discussions will take place at some point. My situation is not uncertain.

“I still have a year left on my contract. We now have a European Championship ahead of us. The focus is completely on the tournament. The last few tournaments have not gone so well, and we want to correct that. FC Bayern remains my first point of contact.”

According to statistics website FBRef, Kimmich is in the top 10 per cent among midfielders in the top five European leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1) for assists, shot-creating actions, progressive passes and key passes.

The former RB Leipzig man has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City and, in truth, any Premier League side would be lucky to have him.

Federico Chiesa

On his day, the Juventus winger is electric. He tormented England in the Euro 2020 final for Italy and while he has had his injury issues, the 26-year-old is a joy to watch.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Genoa-born player will make a decision on his future after the Euros, with his agent Fali Ramadani to meet with the club’s hierarchy.

Chiesa, who scored 10 goals and bagged three assists in 37 appearances this season, has previously been linked with a move to Liverpool but Napoli, Roma, AC Milan and Bayern Munich are said to be interested in him, too.

Juve may be willing to sell him as they posted losses of £80.7m in the first half of its 2023/24 fiscal year – as their ban from European football this term hit the club’s finances hard.

Such is his pedigree, the former Fiorentina ace, who played in Italy’s 2-1 win over Albania at the weekend, is likely to be a threat whichever league he plays in.

Jonathan Tah

The giant centre-back enjoyed a stellar season with Bayer Leverkusen, guiding them to their first-ever Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal cup as well.

The 6ft 5in defender was named in the league’s team of the season and he started in Germany’s rout of Scotland in the Euros at Allianz Arena.

After nine seasons with Leverkusen, it appears the German international is warming to a change, with Bayern Munich leading the race to secure his signature.

According to FBRef, he is in the top 15 per cent among defenders in the top five European leagues for percentage of aerials won, passes blocked, passes completed, and goals.

While he may yet join Vincent Kompany’s side this summer, a player of his quality would likely grace the Premier League – should an English top-flight team come calling.

Denzel Dumfries

Inter Milan’s charging, rampaging Dutch wing-back has proven to be an excellent £12.6m purchase from PSV Eindhoven.

The athletic defender, who can also play at right-back and right midfield, is currently playing for the Netherlands at the Euros and is entering the final 12 months of his deal with the Nerazzurri – who won Serie A this term.

Inter are reportedly optimistic he will extend his stay at San Siro but he rejected their contract offer last year, in the hope of joining a Premier League team.

With no such interest materialising of late, the 28-year-old may have to rely on an impressive Euros campaign to facilitate such a transfer.

But in a game where marauding defenders are increasingly sought after, the 6ft 2in Dumfries would slot in nicely to many a Premier League side.

Mikel Merino

A name football fans may not be as familiar with as the aforementioned quartet, but the former Newcastle United loanee has been pulling up trees at Real Sociedad.

The 6ft 2in midfielder signed a five-year deal with Borussia Dortmund in 2016 as a 19-year-old but he struggled at the Bundesliga outfit. But since his £10m move to the La Liga side in 2018, he has, arguably, become one of the best midfielders in the Spanish top-flight.

That form has led to links with Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and more, and it is understood he has a £52m release clause.

According to Opta, nobody in Europe’s top leagues won more duels than he did (326), and amongst midfielders he was in the 99th percentile for aerials won.

After failing to earn himself a permanent deal at Newcastle back in 2018 following his loan stint, a second crack at the whip in the Premier League would be an intriguing prospect.

Incidentally, other honourable mentions go to Bayern and Germany winger Leroy Sane, who rose to prominence at Man City before heading to the German giants, compatriot, former City ace and Barcelona veteran Ilkay Gundogan, and Ukraine and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

