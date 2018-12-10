Euro big guns thwarted as Phil Foden signs new City deal

Manchester City have announced that teenager Phil Foden has signed a new five-and-a-half-year deal with the club – ending speculation he could be lured away.

Foden made his first-team debut in November 2017 against Feyenoord, becoming the fourth-youngest English player to appear in the Champions League. He has made eight Premier League appearances this season.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund were said to be looking to team England Under-21 star Foden with Jadon Sancho by swooping to sign him in January, although the report also suggested PSG and RB Leipzig were also monitoring his situation.

However, the 18-year-old, who has been with City since the age of six, has now ended speculation over his future by committing to the new deal – something manager Pep Guardiola was clearly keen to finalise.

“Phil Foden has agreed a new five-and-a-half-year contract extension with City,” the club said on its official website.

“The 18-year-old play-maker is now contracted to the club until 2024.”