Euro big guns tipped to pip Leeds to land in-demand striker Hernandez

Leeds could miss out on the signing of top target Abel Hernandez after Galatasaray emerged as strong contenders to sign him.

The Whites had been hopeful of concluding a deal to sign the Uruguayan striker after it emerged that super agent Mino Raiola had reportedly played a part in convincing him to move to Elland Road.

The striker – rated in the £20million bracket – is a free agent this summer after announcing recently that he will leave Hull after four years in East Yorkshire.

And after scoring 28 goals in 49 Championship appearances with the Tigers there has been no shortage of admirers for a player, who was the subject of a failed £20million offer from Aston Villa last summer.

Villa were thought to be in the hunt to sign Hernandez again, but their current financial issues, means they are not currently in a position to sign him. Wolves also have an interest in Hernandez, but are believed to be pursuing other big-money options as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

But despite not having the lure of Premier League football, it was Leeds who were reported to be in the driving seat to sign Hernandez – with the Yorkshire Evening Post claiming the player had been in advanced talks to sign him.

Furthermore, the club are believed to have used ‘outside sources’ in their bid to land the striker.

According to reports, Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani is using his friendship with super-agent Raiola to help get the deal over the line. Raiola – the agent for the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Gianluigi Donnarumma – does not represent Hernandez, but is friends with those that do and it’s suggested he has advised, via some gentle persuasion from Radrizzani, to steer Hernandez in the direction of Leeds.

It’s also believed Leeds’ attempts to appoint Marcelo Bielsa as the successor to Paul Heckingbottom have also gone down well in the Uruguayan’s camp. Bielsa is highly-regarded in South American after successful stints in charge of the Argentina and Chilean national sides and it’s believed he is keen on the idea of working for him.

However, news of Galatasaray’s interest may yet end Leeds’ bid to sign the striker.

Turkish outlet Fanatik reports that deals for Hernandez and Arsenal’s Joel Campbell are believed to be close.

Hernandez teased an announcement on his future was imminent by tweeting the following earlier this week.