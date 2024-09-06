Euro giant forward gives full focus to Barcelona move, as Arsenal, Chelsea failures explained

Kingsley Coman reportedly decided against moves to Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal in the summer, as he has his focus on reuniting with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.

Coman has spent the last 10 seasons with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. He has won 19 trophies during that time – eight of those the Bundesliga title, and one Champions League.

Flick managed him to seven of those triumphs.

Those came in just a couple of seasons, before his move away from Germany.

Flick is now the manager of Barcelona, and it has been suggested that he could reunite with Coman in Spain.

The winger, after 294 appearances and 129 goal contributions with Bayern, was reportedly told he’d be allowed to leave in the summer.

And while Barcelona were in the mix, that they signed Dani Olmo meant there were no funds to go elsewhere.

Coman did have the chance to go elsewhere, with no move to Barcelona possible.

Arsenal, Chelsea turned down

El Nacional suggests that Arsenal and Chelsea were among the big Premier League sides to be turned down by the winger.

The Gunners ended up with Raheem Sterling, who had been told he had no future at Stamford Bridge.

That was after the Blues had signed Pedro Neto, with Jadon Sancho following him through the door.

The reasons for Coman’s rejection of Premier League proposals are simple.

Coman only wants Barcelona

Indeed, it’s said he has his heart set on Barcelona.

That’s as he’s keen to reunited with Flick after the success they previously had together.

Coman is also said to have rejected a proposal from the Saudi Pro League.

Whether or not a move to Barca comes to fruition remains to be seen. Given their financial issues saw them struggle to register new signing Olmo, any future transfer would surely have to follow exits.

