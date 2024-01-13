Euro giant swoop for Jordan Henderson with deal ‘accepted’; Liverpool implications; transfer structure; colossal pay-cut all revealed

Jordan Henderson is on the cusp of cutting his Saudi Arabian stint with Al-Ettifaq short, with a report claiming the ex-Liverpool captain and a European giant have agreed an 18-month loan that contains an option to buy.

Henderson, 33, left Liverpool for the riches of Saudi Arabia in a £12m deal last summer. The England international was offered a colossal gross weekly salary of £700,000-a-week, though the middle east hasn’t proven to his liking.

Indeed, the Daily Mail led the way when revealing Henderson was already pining for a return to Europe after just six months.

Among the many issues listed as to why included difficulty adapting to the searing heat, poor attendances at Al-Ettifaq matches and trouble adapting to the middle eastern way of life.

From within the Premier League, Newcastle, Liverpool and Chelsea all drew tentative links. However, Newcastle haven’t acted, while aged 33, Henderson is not the profile of player Chelsea are signing in the Todd Boehly era.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were ruled out of the race by manager Jurgen Klopp who was quick to dismiss talk of a January return for Henderson.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently revealed Dutch giant Ajax had registered serious interest. The trusted Gianluca Di Marzio later stated Serie A powerhouse Juventus had been in contact with Henderson and his camp.

Now, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla, a return to Europe with Juventus is advanced and the structure of deal has been approved.

Henderson heading to Juventus?

Pedulla stated Henderson and Juventus have both said yes to an 18-month loan agreement. The potential deal would contain an option to buy that could be triggered as early as next summer.

Pedulla stressed the deal is not yet across the line, though is ‘advanced’ and there are ‘no uphill climbs, doubts or perplexities’ left to overcome.

The obvious issue of Henderson’s gigantic wages has reportedly been overcome by the midfielder agreeing to take a massive pay-cut.

Pedulla stated Henderson will pocket just €1.5m net for the remainder of the season in Turin. That roughly equates to a post-tax pay of roughly £50,000-a-week.

Reporter Ben Jacobs recently confirmed Liverpool inserted a ‘healthy’ sell-on clause into Henderson’s deal with Al-Ettifaq.

However, the Reds would only be due a portion of the proceeds if Henderson were to leave the Saudi side outright.

As such, those at Anfield will be hoping Juventus take up their option to buy at a later date if indeed Henderson does join the club on loan this month.

