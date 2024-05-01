Euro giants flex muscles with Van Dijk approach as Liverpool icon receives ‘fantastic offer’

Bayern Munich have reportedly enquired about the availability of Virgil van Dijk, while the Liverpool captain has received a ‘fantastic offer’ from elsewhere.

A huge summer of change at Anfield could see more than just Jurgen Klopp walk out the door. Indeed, some of his favourite disciples could be set to follow him in leaving Merseyside.

The Liverpool manager announced in January that this season will be his last.

It has regularly been suggested that some of his big-name stars could follow him in leaving.

Mohamed Salah seems to be the most likely to walk out the door, with the Saudi Pro League maintaining their push for the Egyptian superstar.

But the explosive exit of Van Dijk could be on the cards, too. It was recently reported that Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a shock move for the Reds captain, who’s won eight trophies at Anfield.

It was subsequently suggested that new boss Arne Slot will therefore prioritise handing Van Dijk a new deal.

But that won’t stop clubs coming for him, and another huge Bundesliga side, Bayern Munich, are now in the race to land him.

Bayern approach for Van Dijk

According to Sports Zone, Bayern have sent an enquiry regarding his availability, but no official offer has been made for Van Dijk.

If they do move for him, though, that would follow a common trend of them muscling in on Dortmund – who are also keen on him – and usually ending victorious in those scenarios.

Bayern might see themselves behind another club in the race for the Liverpool icon, though.

Van Dijk has ‘fantastic offer’ on table

Indeed, it’s reported that Saudi side Al-Qadsiah have ‘already made a fantastic offer’ for Van Dijk.

It’s not clear what they have offered, but it’s suggested there’s a chance it could be looked upon favourably.

What’s more, while the defender wants to stay at Liverpool, he is ‘not inflexible’.

As such, the promise of huge wages could potentially be enough to see him change his mind.

Ageing players have made moves to the Saudi league as a means of lining their pockets further before retirement in recent years.

But Van Dijk plays for one of Europe’s best sides – who have admittedly dropped off towards the back end of the season – and is on the radar of two Champions League semi-finalists, so that move may be premature.

