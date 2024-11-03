Euro giants ‘prepare bid’ for top Chelsea target Victor Osimhen as striker drops major transfer hint

Galatasaray are attempting to stop Chelsea in their tracks for Osimhen

Victor Osimhen will reportedly be the subject of a Galatasaray attempt to keep him at the club beyond his current loan, as they want to capitalise on the belief that he wants to stay there.

Osimhen has been out on loan with Galatasaray since September. Napoli let him go after he failed to secure a permanent move away from the club in the summer, despite interest from a number of clubs, such as Chelsea.

Links to the Blues remain strong, especially as the striker has a break clause in his Galatasaray deal which means he could move to Stamford Bridge or a number of other big clubs in January if €75m (£62.8m/$82.1m) is offered to Napoli.

But Galatasaray are eager to keep him at the club throughout his loan, and beyond it.

Indeed, Turkish outlet Sozcu reports that the club are setting aside €50m (£42m/$54m) in order to sign Osimhen beyond his loan deal.

It’s stated they want to capitalise on his desire to stay with the club.

That follows the striker responding “Here? Obviously” when asked recently where he wanted to be playing after January.

Galatasaray bid unlikely

But when reports of a Galatasaray bid last surfaced in October, TEAMtalk learned that sources close to the club had deemed it ‘fake news’ with a ‘zero per cent chance’ it would happen.

And while Osimhen wants to see out his loan, if a bid of the clause value is triggered – which is more than what Galatasaray want to pay – the only way he’ll stay is if he rejects the move.

The chances of that seem unlikely, though, given TEAMtalk understands his dream for next season is to play in the Premier League.

Chelsea have him top of their striker shortlist, so there is still a good chance they make an attempt which could well land the Nigerian attacker.

Chelsea round-up: Centre-back exits possible

It has been revealed that Wesley Fofana could have returned to Ligue 1 in the summer, when Marseille contacted him.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told the defender he was counting on him for the coming season, though, so he decided to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Fellow centre-back Benoit Badiashile is seemingly not being given the same encouragement, though, with Chelsea reportedly not opposed to letting him go given he is down the pecking order in the heart of the defence.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could look to spoil Liverpool’s plans, amid the uncertainty over Mohamed Salah’s future. The Reds are thinking about the signing of Karim Adeyemi to take his place, but Chelsea are also moving into position to sign him.

Osimhen in good form

Since moving to Galatasaray on loan, Osimhen has four goals and four assists in seven games.

Only five players have scored more than him in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

Gala’s desire to keep the striker at the club is not without reason, but they might still struggle to do so.