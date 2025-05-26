Callum Hudson-Odoi and Alejandro Garnacho are both wanted by Napoli

Napoli have their eyes on two Premier League wingers to strengthen the left side of their attack in the summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Italian outfit are already working on new signings for next season, regardless of whether Antonio Conte stays or leaves. TEAMtalk revealed of late there’s a chance he returns to former side Juventus.

Italian champions Napoli want to strengthen the left wing, especially after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s departure in January.

As reported on May 25, Jesus Rodriguez from Real Betis is one of the names being followed. Discussions with the Spanish club have already started, but he is not the only option.

Napoli are also looking at two players from the Premier League. The first is Nottingham Forest’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

He is under contract until 2026 and had a strong season with Forest. With the Midlands club missing out on the Champions League, Hudson-Odoi could be tempted by the chance to join a title-winning team like Napoli. So far, no talks have started, but the Italian club has gathered early information about a possible deal.

Another name on Napoli’s radar is Alejandro Garnacho. The club already made a €50m (£41.9m) bid in January, but Manchester United decided to keep him.

Now, after the second part of the season under coach Ruben Amorim, Garnacho is not central to the project. If an offer close to €60m (£50.3m) arrives, United are open to selling the Argentine. Napoli are evaluating if it’s time to make a new approach.

Garnacho has options

One reason Napoli need to draw up a few potential new signings is due to Garnacho having other options.

While TEAMtalk is aware he is expected to leave United, it’s not certain that he’ll land at the Serie A side.

Atletico Madrid are keen on Garnacho, as are several unnamed Bundesliga clubs.

Chelsea are not out of the picture after they hoped to land the United winger in the winter, but the Red Devils are reluctant to strengthen a Premier League rival, so they may struggle.

In any case, Napoli have not been discouraged from going after Garnacho, and could potentially land him.

Napoli round-up: Double Prem move possible

If it’s Garnacho or Hudson-Odoi signed as Napoli’s new winger, they could secure a double Premier League transfer in the summer.

Indeed, Napoli’s president has publicly stated they “want” departing Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Belgian has an offer for a three-year deal on the table.

They are ready to sign him at any point if he agrees to the move.

